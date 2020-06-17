What is The Luminaries about? New BBC murder mystery explained

The Luminaries is BBC One's new prime time thriller.

Fans can expect an incredible cast and a new series packed with jaw-dropping twists and turns.

But what is The Luminaries about?

Here's everything you need to know.

The Luminaries is a gripping period murder mystery (Credit: BBC)

What is The Luminaries about?

The Luminaries is a period murder mystery set in the wild West of New Zealand’s South Island at the peak of the 1860s gold rush.

It follows the journey of Anna Wetherell, who arrives in New Zealand from London to start a new life for herself.

She makes the exhausting voyage on her own and is taken completely by surprise when she meets Emery Staines.

Instantly, the pair are smitten with each other and arrange to go out for dinner upon their arrival.

But after arriving in New Zealand, Anna meets Lydia Wells – and she has other ideas.

The BBC drama is based on Eleanor Catton's book (Credit: BBC)

The scheming fortune-teller realises Anna is vulnerable, making her a perfect fit to work in her saloon.

Knowing she never would take such a job if Emery were in the picture, Lydia devises a wicked plan that leaves Anna deceived, swindled and betrayed.

A few more twists and turns sees poor Anna trapped in a tangled web of blackmail, fraud and false identity.

In a devastating blow, she's then accused framed for murder.

Emery can prove her innocence but when he mysteriously vanishes, she's left fighting for her life.

Will she make it out alive? And who is the real killer?

The TV show is extremely different to the book (Credit: BBC)

Is The Luminaries based on a book?

The BBC drama is based on Eleanor Catton's best-selling novel of the same title.

However, the televised series is extremely different to the book.

"It reinvents the novel so thoroughly, turning the story inside out and back to front, beginning near the end of the book," Eleanor revealed.

"The narrative is split into two different timelines, following characters who in the novel are important but largely obscured."

EastEnders star Himesh Patel plays Emery (Credit: BBC)

Eleanor spent five years writing the novel and then another seven adapting it for television.

Having watched the drama back, Eleanor revealed that fans of the book are in for a whole new journey thanks to the huge changes made for TV.

She added: "The story no longer feels as though it belongs to me alone.

"I’ve lived with these characters and this world for all my adult life, and it’s a great feeling, now, to see the story all grown up and leaving home."

Who is in the The Luminaries cast?

Eve Hewson takes on the lead role of Anna.

If she looks familiar, that may be because she is the 28-year-old daughter of U2 legend Bono.

The rising star previously played nurse Lucy Elkins in The Knick and Anne Morgan in Tesla.

Speaking ahead of The Luminaries premiere, she said: "I hope that [people] enjoy it. I hope that they fall in love with the characters, get invested in the story and they want to take the journey with us and that they keep watching.

"I’m confident they will because the writing is so brilliant and it looks really beautiful. I’m really proud of it."

Elsewhere, Eva Green plays scheming Lydia and former EastEnders star Himesh Patel portrays Emery.

Penny Dreadful star Eva revealed her hopes for the series shortly before the premiere.

She said: "I truly hope that the audience will be swept away by this epic adventure and that they are going to really feel as if they are living in the 1860s.

"They are going to identify with those characters and live this wild adventure."

The Luminaries premieres on BBC One, Sunday (June 21) at 9pm. The second episode will be shown at the same time on Monday (June 22).

