In latest Love Island news, show bosses have issued an important message to fans ahead of the upcoming series.

The much-loved ITV2 dating show is back on screens later this month.

But ahead of announcing this year’s Islanders, ITV warned fans to ‘think before you post’.

Love Island news: What did show bosses say?

The message, which was also posted by host Laura Whitmore, was shared to Love Island’s official Instagram page.

It read: “YOU’VE GOT A TEXT! Tomorrow we will be revealing the cast for Love Island 2021…

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love.

We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post

“We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date and maybe even find the one.”

In addition, the statement said: “We are so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, which garnered over 100,000 likes.

One wrote: “I’m ready for a summer of love!”

A second shared: “That’s my evenings sorted.”

Meanwhile, former star Laura Anderson said: “Amazing.”

The important message follows after a series of ex-Islanders have spoken out about trolling.

Last month, Michael Griffiths, who appeared on the show in 2019, opened up on the horrific abuse he received after leaving the villa.

He told the Daily Star: “When I first came out I was getting quite a lot of death threats. People telling me to kill myself.

“There were people telling me they knew where I lived and stuff like that and they were going to do things when they see me.”

Furthermore, Michael shared: “But nothing ever came from it, I’m not gonna live my life in fear because somebody is a bit of a keyboard warrior.”

Ahead of the series, contestants will also be trained in how to deal with trolling and internet abuse.

Who are the new contestants?

Love Island announced its new batch of sexy singletons today (June 21).

Among the stars are fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi, PE teacher Hugo Hammond and luxury events host Aaron Francis.

Meanwhile, contestant Sharon Gaffka was the first to join the line-up.

The 25-year-old Islander is a civil servant from Oxford.

According to Sharon’s social media account, the soon-to-be TV star previously battled heartache after her mum was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The former pageant winner called her mum an ‘inspiration’ in a previous post.

She said in 2013: “She got bowel cancer which spread to her liver.

“But she has had all her surgery now and got the all-clear on November 1.”

