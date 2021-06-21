Love Island 2021 is set to welcome a brand new bunch of cast members to the famous villa.

The ITV2 dating series is returning to screens later this month (June 28) – but who is on the look out for love?

After taking a break last year due to the pandemic, ITV are confirming this year’s line-up.

And here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Love Island cast members…

Who are the cast of Love Island 2021?

Sharon Gaffka is the first confirmed Love Island cast member (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Gaffka

Sharon is a 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford.

Meanwhile, Love Island’s Instagram page says Sharon has conquered beauty pageants, worked on government policies and is now ready to take on the villa!

The stunning contestant said: “It’s been a bit of a running joke between my friendship group for a while that I should apply, probably because I’m the most outrageous one out of the group. But also because of COVID and the lockdown, I’m the only single one in my friendship group.

“They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!”

Find them on Instagram: @sharongaffka

Aaron Francis will enter the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV)

Love Island cast 2021: Aaron Francis

Aaron Francis is a 24-year-old luxury events host from London.

In fact, the hunky Islander has even worked alongside royalty in the past.

Speaking of royal weddings, he revealed: “Yeah, Eugenie and Beatrice’s over the summer. I hosted and chatted.

“It was nice and intimate. Everyone’s chill. In my job you meet a lot of famous people… unless you’re Beyonce, I’m not really interested.”

Find them on Instagram: @aaronfranciis

Liberty Poole is joining the ITV2 dating show (Credit: ITV)

Liberty Poole

Love Island’s third contestant is 21-year-old waitress and marketing student, Liberty Poole.

But what is the Birmingham lass looking for in a man?

She revealed: “So I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong.

“So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.”

Find them on Instagram: @libertypoolex

Hugo Hammond is the show’s fourth contestant (Credit: ITV)

Hugo Hammond

Originally from Hampshire, Hugo is a 24-year-old P.E teacher.

The Islander, who has been single for some time, previously played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

He said: “I’ve actually played cricket for England PD. I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket.

“I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

