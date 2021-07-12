Love Island: Hugo sparks concern with viewers as teacher goes ‘missing’ from villa

Love Island contestant Hugo Hammond sparked concern with viewers after ‘going missing’ during last night’s episode.

The 24-year-old teacher from Hampshire has won over viewers on the ITV2 dating series in recent weeks.

But despite being a hit with the public, Hugo barely featured on Sunday’s show (July 11).

Love Island’s Hugo Hammond sparked concern with viewers last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Love Island?

Hugo is yet to find love in the famous villa.

The PE teacher is currently coupled up with Chloe, who has since hit it off with Toby.

During last night’s show, Hugo briefly appeared to deliver the upcoming eviction news.

Reading out a text, he said: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will each choose which girl they want to couple up with.

“The girl not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the Island #noregrets #agirlsgottodowhatagirlsgottodo.”

He then joked: “You can all book your appointments, I’ll be waiting.”

Hugo briefly appeared during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers were disappointed over Hugo’s brief stint.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Someone file a missing person report for Hugo #LoveIsland.”

A second wrote: “Hugo barely on screen? Not even two mins! IS HE OK? #LoveIsland.”

Hugo’s actually disappeared

A third added: “Hugo’s actually disappeared – ITV where is he?? #LoveIsland.”

In addition, a fourth raged: “Where’s Hugo? Why are we watching the same boring chat over and over again #loveIsland.”

Another shared: “Where’s Hugo this episode, missing him!”

some one file a missing persons report for hugo #LoveIsland — thea (@CLAIRMONTBISHOP) July 12, 2021

I’m convinced the producers just hate Hugo because tell me why he only got about 1 second of screentime…I’m convinced this is a personal grudge against the guy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vSLr9Ok1Sm — yelenaschippedtoes (@ademola_ee) July 12, 2021

Furthermore, one claimed the show’s producers held a ‘grudge’ towards Hugo.

They said: “I’m convinced the producers just hate Hugo because tell me why he only got about one second of screen time…

“I’m convinced this is a personal grudge against the guy #LoveIsland.”

ITV2 viewers complain to Ofcom over Hugo

Meanwhile, it comes days after viewers threatened to complain to Ofcom over Hugo.

Last week, fans were left fuming after the teacher was brutally snubbed during the Line Of Booty challenge.

The Love Island game involved the girls dressing up as police officers, before choosing a boy to interrogate.

Hugo is a hit with Love Island viewers (Credit: ITV)

Hugo was the only boy not to be picked, meaning he was left standing by himself.

Following the game, he admitted: “Not humiliating at all.”

And fans weren’t impressed.

At the time, one fumed: “Legit feel like writing a letter of complaint to Love Island and Ofcom about poor Hugo #LoveIsland #Hugo #GetHimAMissus.”

