Love Island girl accuses boys of cruelly marking her looks ‘4 out of 10’

Love Island’s Coco Lodge has spoken out since leaving the villa, slamming the boys for their ‘sexist’ comments.

The 27-year-old was forced to leave the ITV2 show when Andrew coupled up with Tasha, leaving her single and out of the villa.

Coco and Andrew were getting close on Love Island 2022. (Credit: ITV2)

Coco calls out ‘sexist’ Love Island comments

Speaking on the Murad Merali podcast, Coco revealed the Love Island gossip when she said: “There were comments made when the filming was off that I was a four out of 10 by some of the boys.”

She added: “I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it.”

The 27 year old has branded the comments ‘sexist’ as she explained: “Yeah, you’re a four out of 10, Paige is a 12. I think they said it to Paige, I don’t really know.

“These comments were made and I had a really hard time in there as it was. I was crying a lot for the first few days.”

The public reaction was ‘upsetting’ too

Coco also revealed that she found the public backlash against her hurtful too.

“I didn’t expect it,’”she said. “It hurts to see because it’s about your appearance.

“How I was perceived on the show isn’t my personality, they’ve edited me to look a certain way. But to comment about my appearance is honestly hurtful… They don’t choose the most flattering stuff.”

The former Love Islander also revealed that her dad even called Love Island producers to complain about her edit and treatment on the show.

Coco Lodge revealed she was hurt by the public backlash whilst she was in Love Island. (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island hit with complaints

This year’s Love Island has served up drama and juice moments just like viewers expected, but it’s not all been plain sailing. In just over a week, the show has been rocked by more than 3,000 Ofcom complaints.

The complaints came as viewers accused the boys of displaying “misogynistic” behaviour.

There have also been a number of complaints about alleged “bullying” in the villa towards Tasha.

Love Island has come under fire and attracted over 3000 complaints to Ofcom. (Credit: ITV)

Statement from ITV and Ofcom

ITV told ED!: “We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders.

“Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.”

They continued, saying: “At the same time, we also have a duty of care towards the Islanders, none of whom have any means of defending themselves against these highly damaging labels, as well as a duty of care towards their next of kin, and we are naturally concerned that this could provoke a negative response on social media.”

