Love Island hit by more than 3,000 Ofcom complaints amid ‘misogynistic’ behaviour claims

In Love Island news, it’s been revealed that the show has been rocked by more than 3,000 Ofcom in just over a week.

The complaints come after viewers accused the boys of displaying “misogynistic” behaviour.

There have also been a number of complaints about alleged “bullying” in the villa towards Tasha.

Luca has been slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Love Island news

The drama and controversy surrounding Love Island never seem to stop!

It has now emerged that the hit ITV2 show has received over 3,000 Ofcom complaints in the space of just one week.

On Sunday night, the Islanders sat down to “enjoy” Movie Night. They got a chance to see what their other half had been up to in Casa Amor.

Things turned ugly, however, when Luca Bish accused Gemma Owen of “flirting” with Billy.

Davide branded Ekin-Su a “liar” for flirting with George, despite the fact that he kissed two girls in Casa Amor.

Dami also had a go at Indiyah and branded Summer fake, despite having a three-way kiss in Casa Amor.

Davide has been at the centre of a sexism row on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints

Following Mad Movie Night, Ofcom reported that they had received 2481 complaints about “alleged misogynistic behaviour” from some of the male contestants.

It wasn’t just Love Island itself that brought in the Ofcom complaints though.

The show’s spin-off, Aftersun, hosted by Laura Whitmore, also came under fire.

The show saw Laura and guest panelists speculate on what really happened between Ekin-Su and George in the bedroom.

It also saw Jacques appear on the programme following his emotional exit.

Ofcom reportedly received 427 complaints about the show.

The night after Movie Night saw an additional 427 complaints made to Ofcom. Again, the reason behind these complaints was alleged “misogynistic and bullying behaviour” during a game of dares.

ED! contacted Love Island and Ofcom for comment.

Laura’s show, Aftersun, has come under fire too in latest Love Island news (Credit: ITV)

Statement from ITV and Ofcom

ITV told ED!: “We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders.

“Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.”

They continued, saying: “At the same time, we also have a duty of care towards the Islanders, none of whom have any means of defending themselves against these highly damaging labels, as well as a duty of care towards their next of kin, and we are naturally concerned that this could provoke a negative response on social media.”

Speaking about Aftersun, they said: “Laura is the presenter of the show, and part of that role is to pose questions to the panel and discuss events in the Villa.

“We do not condone trolling against either our host or our Islanders and any subsequent elevation of these comments.”

They then said that Jacques was briefed on what would be discussed before the show and was chaperoned by a welfare producer and a member of his family while in the studio.

Meanwhile, Ofcom told ED!: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

Dami is in trouble with Love Island viewers too (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022

The Ofcom complaints come just a day after it has emerged that two women’s charities are in contact with ITV.

After viewers expressed concerns for the girls in the villa, Women’s Aid issued a statement.

“At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen,” they said.

“We are talking to ITV. They have shared with us information on their inclusion training,” they said. However, they claim that information on abusive relationships and the understanding of controlling behaviour is “missing”.

Refuge also said that things were “extremely concerning” about some behaviours in the villa.

Love Island continues tonight (Wednesday, July 20) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

