The 2022 Love Island boys have come under fire the past week as the fall-out from Casa Amor and Movie Night continues.

Luca argued with Gemma Owen over her supposed “flirting” with Billy.

Dami chastised Indiyah and called Summer “fake”. This was despite his three-way kiss in Casa Amor.

And Davide branded Ekin-Su a liar once again for her flirtation with George – despite him snogging two girls in Casa Amor.

Luca has found himself in hot water over his treatment of Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2022: Boys’ behaviour questioned by charities

Now, two women’s charities – Women’s Aid and Refuge – have revealed they’re in talks with ITV over the “misogyny and controlling behaviour” that’s allegedly being shown in the show.

Women’s Aid issued a statement after viewers’ shared their fears for this year’s girls.

“At Women’s Aid we are being tagged into a stream of Twitter posts, with viewers of Love Island highlighting the misogyny and controlling behaviour being shown on screen.

“This is clearly more than talking about any individual contestants. A show based around the formation of romantic relationships must have guidelines on what behaviour is acceptable and unacceptable in those relationships,” the statement said.

It then added: “We are talking to ITV. They have shared with us information on their inclusion training.

Love Island is just highlighting that Britain has a very serious problem with misogyny!

“But what appears to be missing is specific information on abusive relationships and an understanding of controlling behaviour in relationships.”

It all kicked off on Movie Night between Davide and Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV)

Refuge ‘extremely concerned’

Refuge also posted a statement and said things were “extremely concerning”.

“The misogyny and casual sexism witnessed on this series of #LoveIsland is extremely concerning.

“The double standards, gaslighting and coercive control being displayed by the men in the villa is hugely problematic,” a rep said.

Dami called out Indiyah and Summer despite his Casa Amor antics (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to ‘misogyny’ row

Viewers appeared to agree.

Posting on Twitter, one claimed: “The misogyny and double standards this year STINKS!”

Another declared: “Love Island is just highlighting that Britain has a very serious problem with misogyny!”

A third alleged: “Luca laughing at the boys’ behaviour while simultaneously being fuming at Gemma for SPEAKING to another man? The misogyny of this year is wild.”

ITV breaks its silence

ED! contacted ITV for a comment on this story.

A rep said: “We cannot stress highly enough how seriously we treat the emotional well-being of all of our Islanders.

“Welfare is always our greatest concern, and we have dedicated welfare producers and psychological support on hand at all times, who monitor and regularly speak to all of the Islanders in private and off camera.

“Ahead of this series, contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

“We are always looking at how we expand and evolve on this training to ensure that all of our Islanders feel they are part of a safe and inclusive environment.”

