Luca and Gemma having a row on ITV2's Love Island
News

Love Island star Luca sent death threats over behaviour towards Gemma Owen, his family claim

ITV2 viewers are not pleased with Luca

By Joshua Haigh

Luca Bish has been sent death threats by vicious Love Island trolls, it has been claimed.

The TV star’s family have alleged that Luca has been threatened on social media following his war of words with Gemma Owen.

Sunday’s episode (July 17) saw Luca accuse the 19-year-old of flirting with bombshell Billy Brown. As a result, he told her: “I can’t be with someone like that.”

Fans rushed to social media to accuse Luca of overreacting, and it seems some took things one step further.

Luca’s family has now claimed there has been a torrent of abuse, and they’ve begged trolls to stop.

Luca from Love Island's family posting on Instagram Stories
Love Island star Luca has been defended on social media by his family (Credit: Instagram)

Love Island: Luca’s family beg trolls to stop sending death threats

“Please, please, please stop messaging abuse. Luca can’t even see it… the people that love him most can,” wrote his family.

“I’ve just been sick from crying so much at the death threats (an hour on from that last story). How can people be so inhumane?

Read more: Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon announce split

“The hardest night of my entire life. This is happening every second. Just so beyond grateful Luca isn’t here to read these. Heartbroken.”

In a follow-up post, they added: “We as a family don’t condone his behaviour last night.

“Please be aware that nasty comments and death threats overstep the mark.”

Please be aware that nasty comments and death threats overstep the mark.

The fallout happened after Luca watched a clip of Gemma flirting with Billy.

After the clip ended, Luca ranted: “I’m telling you now, I don’t even want to speak to her.

“I’m [bleep]ing fuming. I am not going [bleep]ing near that bird mate. Bring me a [bleep]ing bird in, watch me then flirt.

“Trust me when I say, if she wants to play it down to me I will [bleep]ing explode. I can’t be with someone like that, sorry.

“See this tattoo on my chest [a snake], that’s what she is.”

Love Island star Luca on the latest episode of the ITV2 series
Luca is NOT happy with Gemma on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mum of Love Island star Jacques ‘moved in with her sister’ after horrific abuse from trolls

When confronted about the chat, Gemma initially said there was no flirting involved.

However, when Billy became part of the chat, the pair agreed that there had been “flirty banter” which only enraged Luca more.

Gemma defiantly told him: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

“But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting,” responded Luca.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dermot O'Leary looking puzzled and Alison looking stern on This Morning
Calls for Dermot O’Leary to be sacked from This Morning after he swears at Alison Hammond
Sally Carman and Joe Duttine smiling at the Soap Awards 2022
Sally Carman and Joe Duttine hook up with legendary real-life Corrie couple on their honeymoon
Tesco Extra, tesco payment machine on
What is the Tesco Method on TikTok and how can you take advantage of it and get free sweets?
Charlie Dimmock gives a stern look
Garden Rescue’s Charlie Dimmock on ‘common misconception’ about her appearance
Dan Walker and BBC co-star Nina Warhurst smiling
Dan Walker slams ‘morons’ as he supports ex-BBC Breakfast co-star as she’s trolled over appearance
Johannes Radebe speaking on Saturday Kitchen today
Saturday Kitchen star Johannes Radebe has viewers all saying the same thing today