Luca Bish has been sent death threats by vicious Love Island trolls, it has been claimed.

The TV star’s family have alleged that Luca has been threatened on social media following his war of words with Gemma Owen.

Sunday’s episode (July 17) saw Luca accuse the 19-year-old of flirting with bombshell Billy Brown. As a result, he told her: “I can’t be with someone like that.”

Fans rushed to social media to accuse Luca of overreacting, and it seems some took things one step further.

Luca’s family has now claimed there has been a torrent of abuse, and they’ve begged trolls to stop.

Love Island star Luca has been defended on social media by his family (Credit: Instagram)

Love Island: Luca’s family beg trolls to stop sending death threats

“Please, please, please stop messaging abuse. Luca can’t even see it… the people that love him most can,” wrote his family.

“I’ve just been sick from crying so much at the death threats (an hour on from that last story). How can people be so inhumane?

Read more: Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon announce split

“The hardest night of my entire life. This is happening every second. Just so beyond grateful Luca isn’t here to read these. Heartbroken.”

In a follow-up post, they added: “We as a family don’t condone his behaviour last night.

“Please be aware that nasty comments and death threats overstep the mark.”

Please be aware that nasty comments and death threats overstep the mark.

The fallout happened after Luca watched a clip of Gemma flirting with Billy.

After the clip ended, Luca ranted: “I’m telling you now, I don’t even want to speak to her.

“I’m [bleep]ing fuming. I am not going [bleep]ing near that bird mate. Bring me a [bleep]ing bird in, watch me then flirt.

“Trust me when I say, if she wants to play it down to me I will [bleep]ing explode. I can’t be with someone like that, sorry.

“See this tattoo on my chest [a snake], that’s what she is.”

Luca is NOT happy with Gemma on Love Island (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mum of Love Island star Jacques ‘moved in with her sister’ after horrific abuse from trolls

When confronted about the chat, Gemma initially said there was no flirting involved.

However, when Billy became part of the chat, the pair agreed that there had been “flirty banter” which only enraged Luca more.

Gemma defiantly told him: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

“But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting,” responded Luca.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!