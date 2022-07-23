Love Island: Just give Ekin-Su the £50k now and let’s unleash her on the world

Love Island Ekin-Su
Let’s just be honest, in a season of toxic boy-men and immature girls, Ekin-Su has been carrying Love Island.

From the moment she crawled across the terrace floor to kiss Jay, the Turkish actress/model has been giving it in deliciously fiery, camp and knowing bucketloads.

She has not just cemented herself as Queen of the villa this series, but Queen of Love Island full stop. Like, period. Everrrr.

Ekin-Su on ITV's Love Island 2022
Love Island diva Ekin-Su has us all in her grip (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode alone we had “I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me!” [Yes, your Majesty!] and that iconic bird flip as she effortlessly took down Nathalia.

The Brazilian bombshell quickly withered before our eyes, giving up her pursuit of Davide – with Ekin graciously allowing her to join her girl troupe afterwards.

No threats here, babe.

Not since Gemma Collins entered Celebrity Big Brother (“I’m claustrophobic, Darren!) and I’m a Celebrity has there been such a monumental meme machine.

Ekin-Su smiling on Love Island
Ekin-Su is playing us all like fiddles and we’re here for it (Credit: ITV2)

Of course, Ekin knows exactly what she’s doing – she knows precisely what’s going to make the nightly edit.

But that just makes her all the more loveable. Her tactics are so transparent to viewers she’s the antithesis of fake.

And we love her for it.

Read more: Love Island spoilers: Bombshell Nathalia shocks as she snogs THREE Islanders

So, whether she and Davide are crowned the winning couple (and they really should be – as well as being so consistently entertaining, their chemistry appears red-hot real) or not, Ekin will still emerge from the villa the truly memorable star.

Don’t just take our words for it… Ekin’s loyal subjects are dishing the adulation.

Fingers in the air like she just don’t care!

She is the one and only, nobody we’d rather she be…

Props to this year’s casting director

Whitmore who?

Simply THE best!

We can hear you, Your Majesty!

The rebrand is ready

We wanna be like you Su-Su

Winning – with or without her man

No arguments here

Hear her roar

