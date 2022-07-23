Love Island: Just give Ekin-Su the £50k now and let’s unleash her on the world

Let’s just be honest, in a season of toxic boy-men and immature girls, Ekin-Su has been carrying Love Island.

From the moment she crawled across the terrace floor to kiss Jay, the Turkish actress/model has been giving it in deliciously fiery, camp and knowing bucketloads.

She has not just cemented herself as Queen of the villa this series, but Queen of Love Island full stop. Like, period. Everrrr.

Love Island diva Ekin-Su has us all in her grip (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode alone we had “I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me!” [Yes, your Majesty!] and that iconic bird flip as she effortlessly took down Nathalia.

The Brazilian bombshell quickly withered before our eyes, giving up her pursuit of Davide – with Ekin graciously allowing her to join her girl troupe afterwards.

No threats here, babe.

Not since Gemma Collins entered Celebrity Big Brother (“I’m claustrophobic, Darren!) and I’m a Celebrity has there been such a monumental meme machine.

Ekin-Su is playing us all like fiddles and we’re here for it (Credit: ITV2)

Of course, Ekin knows exactly what she’s doing – she knows precisely what’s going to make the nightly edit.

But that just makes her all the more loveable. Her tactics are so transparent to viewers she’s the antithesis of fake.

And we love her for it.

So, whether she and Davide are crowned the winning couple (and they really should be – as well as being so consistently entertaining, their chemistry appears red-hot real) or not, Ekin will still emerge from the villa the truly memorable star.

Don’t just take our words for it… Ekin’s loyal subjects are dishing the adulation.

Fingers in the air like she just don’t care!

In all 8 seasons of Love Island, Ekin Su is the best contestant of all time. No doubt about it. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/aFt2KZ5ms6 — Long day (@longdayy_) July 22, 2022

She is the one and only, nobody we’d rather she be…

“I’m Ekin Su babe and there’s only one of me” I KNOW THATS RIGHT. EKIN SU WILL COME THROUGH! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EOUmxuR6Id — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) July 22, 2022

Props to this year’s casting director

I’m sure it been said before but whoever found Ekin Su needs a fucking raise 🤣🤣🤣 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qT32Pt0eH3 — user2503 (@User__2503) July 22, 2022

Whitmore who?

Petition for Ekin Su to host love Island for the foreseeable future. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yrRv6YnihI — @johnie267 (@johnie2671) July 22, 2022

Simply THE best!

One of the best contestants on loveisland, they’ll never be another Ekin su #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9KcyvsXszb — shekinahx (@shekinahx2) July 22, 2022

We can hear you, Your Majesty!

IM EKIN SU BABE. SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE BACK #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CKvRKAyKeX — Anji .S (@AnjicaxS) July 22, 2022

The rebrand is ready

We wanna be like you Su-Su

When your teacher asks what you want to be when you grow up.. Ekin Su… I want to be Ekin Su#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BjfpvXV62r — Luca Bish’s Fish (@zippyoooo) July 22, 2022

Winning – with or without her man

ekin su deserves that 50k to herself. argue with the wall #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/T155PIO5US — idk (@vickyisahottie) July 17, 2022

No arguments here

ekin su is the funniest person to step foot onto love island, y’all can’t tell me any different #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lXGHTmRQlG — keana (@PDGEMS) July 22, 2022

Hear her roar

ekin su in her mother of dragons era #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xAKF1bbXgo — LI22 ✨ (@randomramblesx) July 23, 2022

