Love Island tonight: ‘Ekin-who?’ Nathalia tears into our Queen and BRING. IT. ON!

Love Island 2022 could yet give us the most explosive cat fight – between Ekin-Su and Nathalia – judging by tonight’s first look.

Pass the popcorn!

It looks like our Love Island Queen and her lookalike new bombshell properly go IN on each other (Friday, July 22), and viewers can’t wait!

Nathalia has rubbed Ekin-Su up the wrong way (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island first look tonight

Last night’s episode of Love Island 2022 saw four new bombshells get to know their fellow Islanders.

And it seems that new girl Nathalia has already made an enemy in Ekin-Su after locking lips with Davide.

At the end of the show, she confessed to her fellow bombshells that Ekin-Su wasn’t as welcoming as she’d hoped.

In a preview clip, Ekin-Su and Nathalia clashed and things appeared very heated.

Ekin-Su confronted Nathalia asking: “Have you got an issue with me?” to which Nathalia said: “No I haven’t got an issue with you.”

However, Ekin-Su hit back: “It feels that you have an issue with me.”

Nathalia then said: “If I had an issue with you, I’ll let you know babe.”

Ekin-Su said: “No, I feel you have an issue with me,” to which Nathalia bit back: “Maybe you have an issue with yourself.”

Ouch!

And in tonight’s episode, it looks as though their feud will continue.

During a disagreement over what toppings go on pizza, Nathalia and Ekin-Su decide to end their argument by having a pancake-making contest.

“Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are,” Ekin-Su says.

Ekin-Su and Nathalia will clash tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Ekin-Su and Nathalia clash on Love Island 2022?

Nathalia is quick to fire back though, saying: “I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?”

“I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me,” Ekin-Su replies.

“Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?” Nathalia responds.

The pair’s argument ends with Luca hyping up the upcoming contest.

“It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil,” he says as Nathalia laughs.

“The battle of the pancakes,” she says.

The next morning, Ekin-Su and Nathalia enter the kitchen flanked by bodyguards.

Viewers have been taking sides (Credit: ITV2)

Fans react to the upcoming clash

Viewers on Twitter have already been taking sides before tonight’s clash – and it looks like the majority are backing Ekin-Su.

“Who told Nathalia she could walk into Ekin-Su’s house and disrespect her like that?” one viewer asked last night.

“Ekin-Su IS Love Island,” another said.

“Is she really trying to come for EKIN-SU??” a third asked.

“Nathalia you’ve been her less than 24 hours, pipe down, remember your place,” another wrote.

Another warned: “Nathalia squaring up Ekin-Su like girl sit down, absolutely nobody is on your side here.”

However, some are already backing Nathalia despite only knowing her for a couple of days.

One said: “I’m on Nathalia’s side already because Ekin has been a right [bleep] since she came like she doesn’t know what show this is.”

Another couldn’t explain their choice but tweeted: “Why am I kind of on Nathalia’s side…”

Watch the drama unfold as Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

