Love Island star Brett Staniland became the latest contestant to be brutally dumped from the villa last night (August 16).

The model waved goodbye to ITV2 dating series alongside Priya Gopaldas, after the couple were voted the least compatible by their fellow Islanders.

But it was Brett’s unusual outfit that really got viewers talking.

Love Island viewers couldn’t help but comment on Brett Staniland’s footwear (Credit: ITV2)

What happened on Love Island last night?

Prior to being dumped from the villa, Brett and Priya sat down for an awkward chat.

Priya previously labelled the surprise bombshell ‘boring’, while Brett appeared to enjoy their time together.

They soon decided to continue in the competition as friends.

However, the pair later found themselves in the bottom two after being voted by the public.

The dumped couple then said their goodbyes as fans noticed Brett’s outfit – particularly his choice of footwear.

The 27-year-old PhD student was seen wearing a pair of tan sandals and white socks.

Brett and Priya were dumped from the villa (Credit: ITV2)

What are the best memes about Brett Staniland’s footwear?

Fans rushed to comment on the unusual pairing, with some even likening him to Jesus.

Here are the best tweets…

Me wanting to know if brett walks on water with those jesus sandals #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/c45bK6vVRc — ThatGirlMomo (@MomoDaWriter) August 16, 2021

What in the Holy St Moses Sandals and Socks is going on, Brett?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6beOAsGBUo — Sarah-Gabrielle (@SarahGabrielle0) August 16, 2021

Brett’s biblical sandals are killing me. He looks like he just came back from a PPV viewing of David vs Goliath #LoveIsland — Adenuga 🇵🇸 (@BA_Ninety1) August 16, 2021

Was brett wearing brown socks and sandals… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mH8JI3ebYf — Evie Alice (@alice3_e) August 16, 2021

Christ, perhaps they should start checking suitcases before anyone enters the villa going forward to stop any more sandals like Brett's making their way in!!! #LoveIsland — Laura Murphy (@penny_tinkle) August 16, 2021

#LoveIsland is anyone going to talk about Brett's outfit 🙁 He had Jesus sandals on and a white denim jacket? — tobiomilkboy (@CC0laa) August 16, 2021

Meanwhile, others claimed that Brett’s outfit reminded them of their dad’s wardrobe.

Well Brett’s dressed like a Dad, who wears those sandals 🤷🏽‍♂️ #LoveIsland — Jλ-Y (@jay_pxl) August 16, 2021

Brett's outfit is the worst combination I have seen on the villa world stage. White jacket, brown trousers AND khaki-brown dad sandals???? omg 💀 #LoveIsland — Daley (@everydamndaley) August 16, 2021

Brett leaves the villa

Following last night’s dumping, Brett opened up on his Love Island experience.

And it appears he’s still keen on getting to know Priya.

He said: “I would love to keep getting to know her and date her properly, but equally I’d need a different dynamic. I’d need more from her, I need effort from her.

“I want her to plan stuff. Even just a simple thing like a run and coffee date. Just so it feels that reassurance that she also wants to be there and do stuff with me.”

However, Priya shared: “I don’t think there is anything romantic there but I know for certain there will be a friendship.”

The 23-year-old medical student previously chose Brett to save over hunky Irishman Matthew MacNabb.

