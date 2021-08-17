Love Island Brett
TV

Love Island: Best memes as Brett debuts socks and sandals outfit

Some viewers even likened him to Jesus

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Love Island star Brett Staniland became the latest contestant to be brutally dumped from the villa last night (August 16).

The model waved goodbye to ITV2 dating series alongside Priya Gopaldas, after the couple were voted the least compatible by their fellow Islanders.

But it was Brett’s unusual outfit that really got viewers talking.

Love Island Brett
Love Island viewers couldn’t help but comment on Brett Staniland’s footwear (Credit: ITV2)

What happened on Love Island last night?

Prior to being dumped from the villa, Brett and Priya sat down for an awkward chat.

Priya previously labelled the surprise bombshell ‘boring’, while Brett appeared to enjoy their time together.

They soon decided to continue in the competition as friends.

Read more: Love Island: Priya and Brett dumped from villa as viewers brand show ‘predictable’

However, the pair later found themselves in the bottom two after being voted by the public.

The dumped couple then said their goodbyes as fans noticed Brett’s outfit – particularly his choice of footwear.

The 27-year-old PhD student was seen wearing a pair of tan sandals and white socks.

Love Island stars Priya and Brett leave villa
Brett and Priya were dumped from the villa (Credit: ITV2)

What are the best memes about Brett Staniland’s footwear?

Fans rushed to comment on the unusual pairing, with some even likening him to Jesus.

Here are the best tweets…

Meanwhile, others claimed that Brett’s outfit reminded them of their dad’s wardrobe.

Brett leaves the villa

Following last night’s dumping, Brett opened up on his Love Island experience.

And it appears he’s still keen on getting to know Priya.

He said: “I would love to keep getting to know her and date her properly, but equally I’d need a different dynamic. I’d need more from her, I need effort from her.

Read more: Love Island first look: Faye will kick off at Millie over compatibility vote, viewers predict

“I want her to plan stuff. Even just a simple thing like a run and coffee date. Just so it feels that reassurance that she also wants to be there and do stuff with me.”

However, Priya shared: “I don’t think there is anything romantic there but I know for certain there will be a friendship.”

The 23-year-old medical student previously chose Brett to save over hunky Irishman Matthew MacNabb.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics