Love Island bombshell Rachel Finni is set to take the villa by storm and she has a message – “I don’t need a man for anything”.

The 29-year-old arrived at the end of Friday night’s show.

She is poised to send shockwaves across the island because she will decide the fate of Chuggs Wallis and Brad McClelland.

The pair are both single and at risk of getting the boot. And luxury travel specialist Rachel gets to choose who stays and who goes.

The Londoner said she signed up for Love Island for two reasons.

“I’ve always been a fan of the show and it’s a great experience, you meet great people,” she said.

“I’m someone who loves to live my life to the best.”

Rachel is after a ‘modern relationship’

Rachel describes herself as “very, very independent”.

“I don’t rely on anyone for anything,” she said. “I’m very caring and spontaneous and creative.”

The newcomer said she likes the way “modern relationships” work.

“I don’t need a man for anything,” she said.

“I can buy my own home and take care of myself – I just love knowing I have another person there that I’m going through life with.”

Love Island drama

Love Island always has its fair share of controversy and this series has been no different.

Contestant Chloe Burrows was targeted by trolls after she coupled up with Aaron Francis, which meant early favourite Shannon Singh was sent packing.

Chloe received hundreds of abusive messages on social media over it, with some even urging her to take her own life.

Chloe arrived in the Love Island villa as a new bombshell (Credit: ITV2)

ITV waded in and said in a statement that the trolling was “wholly unacceptable”.

The message said: “Last night’s episode created strong reactions but some viewers’ posts were wholly unacceptable.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and will support cast members and their families for reporting such posts.”

