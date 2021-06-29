It looks like Love Island contestants Toby and Kaz could be the winners of series 7.

Love Island began again last night (June 28) and everyone has already picked their favourites.

With the show set to go on for weeks, it might be a little premature to pick the winners.

However, that hasn’t stop fans from placing bets on fashion blogger Kaz and footballer Toby.

Kaz and Toby are early favourites (Credit: ITV)

Love Island tonight: Kaz and Toby early favourites

The pair have had their odds to win slashed from 6/1 to 5/1 with BoyleSports to be the winning couple.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports warned that all could change once new islanders arrive tonight (June 29).

“Fans of Love Island are already getting behind their favourite couples with Toby and Kaz now the 5/1 from 6/1 favourites to be the perfect match,” she said.

“Brad and Faye look good together too at 8/1 from 10/1, but heads will be turned as new islanders enter the villa, so we expect a few changes in the coming days.”

Kaz got lots of love from fans on social media (Credit: ITV)

In a close second, lettings manager Faye Winter and labourer Brad McClelland have had their odds shortened into 8/1 from 10/1.

Water engineer Jake Cornish and waitress Liberty Poole are still at 9/1, as are PE teacher Hugo Hammond and civil servant Sharon Gaffka.

However, it’s not looking quite so rosy for events host Aaron Francis and Shannon Singh. The pair failed to hit it off, and are now 20/1 outsiders to take home the prize money this year.

Love Island continues tonight at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

