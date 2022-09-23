Lorraine viewers were left baffled today (September 23) over Robbie Williams’ appearance on the ITV show.

The singer appeared on Lorraine on Friday to chat about his new album.

Named 25, the new record features some of Robbie’s hits from across the decades, reimagined for the modern day.

During his appearance on Lorraine, however, viewers were left confused by the star’s looks.

Robbie Williams appeared on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today: Robbie’s appearance divides fans

Robbie wore a simple black tank top and appeared to be sporting a new grey mullet-style hair do.

“What’s going on with his hair #lorraine,” questioned one ITV viewer.

He looks a state #lorraine.

Another questioned why Robbie didn’t look put together, stating: “He looks a state #lorraine.”

While a third moaned: “Robbie Williams still flogging the same songs from 25yrs ago #Lorraine”.

However, other viewers applauded the singer for allowing himself to age gracefully.

“People slagging him for getting older but at least he hasn’t gone down the slippery slope of Just For Men & surgery #Lorraine,” one fan said in Robbie’s defence.

Robbie’s agoraphobia

Meanwhile, Robbie recently opened up about some of the struggles he has faced in his life.

From 2006 to 2009, he battled agoraphobia. The social anxiety disorder left him housebound for almost three years.

“My career had gone stratospheric and taken me to Mars, and I needed some time to get my equilibrium back and get myself back together,” he said on GMB.

“It was my body and mind telling me I shouldn’t go anywhere, that I couldn’t do anything. It was telling me to just wait — so I literally just sat and waited.”

Robbie eventually made his comeback in 2009.

“It wasn’t an easy process, it was like having a car crash and then learning how to walk again,” he continued.

He also opened up about the impact fame had on himself as well as his Take That bandmates.

“Look at Take That. Mark Owen’s been to rehab and had his struggles, Gary [Barlow] has talked about his bulimia and Howard [Donald] talked about wanting to take his own life after Take That ended. And then there’s me…”

Robbie has opened up about his health struggles (Credit: ITV)

Robbie on his close pal’s death

Meanwhile, it comes after Robbie paid a touching tribute to his late friend Shane Warne.

The 52-year-old Aussie cricket star died after suffering a heart attack whilst in Thailand on March 4 of this year.

His sudden death sent shockwaves around the world and had a profound impact on Robbie who was close with the sports star.

In a new interview, Robbie admitted that he feels “terrified” following the tragedy.

Speaking to The Herald, the singer shared: “His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying.”

Robbie, who previously starred as a judge on The X Factor, went on to add: “If you don’t love Shane Warne, you’re an [bleep].”

