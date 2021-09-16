Lorraine shocks with confession about her pants to Good Morning Britain presenters

Lorraine shocked her GMB co-stars with a bizarre confession about her pants today (September 16).

Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard checked in with Lorraine shortly before her show was due to begin.

The GMB stars had been talking about women being happy about going make-up free and embracing their natural beauty.

“We love getting glam,” said Susanna.

“There’s a lot of fun in dressing up and putting your face in. But you shouldn’t feel under pressure to do it!”

“Lorraine is here at 9,” added Susanna. “You always look fabulous, of course!”

Lorraine made a bizarre confession on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine confess on GMB today?

Lorraine then replied: “My idea of bliss, joy and happiness is basically not wearing make-up and being a bit grubby.

Susannah laughed: “Lorraine is normally a bit grabby!”

Lorraine then exclaimed with an entirely straight face: “You can just wear the same pants for days on end!”

Her confession sparked laughs from her GMB co-stars, but Lorraine ignored their chuckles and carried on with her link.

Later on in her show, Lorraine congratulated This Morning for winning their NTA earlier this month (September).

Lorraine wasn’t nominated for a NTA this year (Credit: ITV)

However, Lorraine sadly didn’t end up turning up to the awards herself.

It marked the second time she had missed the ceremony, and GMB host Piers Morgan previously questioned if it was a purposeful snub.

As it turns out, Lorraine had a good reason!

She was busy interviewing tennis legend, Billie Jean King.

“I’m interviewing an amazing big legend and the only time that we can do it is right when the NTAs is on,” she said on the night of the awards.

Last year, Lorraine sparked suggestions she was ignoring the awards after failing to be nominated.

She told Piers on GMB at the time: “At least you got nominated Piers, we didn’t even get nominated!”

