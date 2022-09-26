Lorraine Kelly’s ITV show came under fire today (Monday, September 26) as viewers slammed the series and its host for “Meghan bashing” once more.

Some took to Twitter to air their thoughts, with many simply telling the show to leave the Duchess of Sussex alone.

Lorraine appeared to take a swipe at Meghan today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

During today’s edition of the show, Lorraine Kelly welcomed royal expert Russell Myers onto the show.

Together, they discussed claims that Meghan had wanted to be the “Beyonce of the UK” when she married Prince Harry.

I didn’t know she could sing, I didn’t know she could dance – but I am sure she can.

“There is a new book coming out called Courtiers, another new book with the royals, this time from the sublime to the ridiculous about Meghan, apparently wanting to be the UK Beyoncé, so I will fill you in on that,” Russell told Lorraine.

It was at this point that Lorraine, 62, made a dig at the duchess. “I didn’t know she could sing, I didn’t know she could dance – but I am sure she can,” she said.

Later in the show, Russell spoke about the claim that Meghan had wanted to be the Beyoncé of the UK.

“Now what does that mean? I think it means something about star power, that she wants to be noted as the main person in the room,” he said.

“You can’t be the main person in the room if the other person in the room is the Queen,” Lorraine said.

Lorraine and Russell were slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Lorraine today

Viewers were less than impressed with Lorraine and Russell’s so-called “Meghan bashing”.

They took to Twitter to let their feelings be known.

“A good reason not to tune into #lorraine, as usual, it’s toxic and known for Meghan bashing,” one viewer tweeted.

“Who are all these [bleeping] ‘Royal Insiders’ [eye roll emoji] My god. Leave Meghan alone,” another wrote.

“Meghan wanted to be Beyoncé of UK swear people are just making up lies about Meghan,” a third ranted.

“Women supporting women? Not so much on #lorraine. I’m tired of the Meghan bashing now,” another wrote.

“Swear they slag Meghan Markle off on #Lorraine nearly every day. Just leave her alone,” a fifth said.

Lorraine had some advice for Harry last week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lorraine’s advice to Prince Harry

This isn’t the first time that Lorraine has come under fire for discussing the Sussexes recently.

Last week, the Scottish presenter had some advice for Prince Harry regarding his new book.

“They’ve [Meghan and Harry] been brought back into the fold, which is good. It’s what you want,” she said.

“I think bin the book or just make it a tribute,” she then added.

“Well, is that possible though? Because they’ve signed a big money deal,” Russell said.

“You can always give the money back, you know that’s a thing,” Lorraine suggested.

Viewers were less than impressed.

“No @reallorraine Harry will not ‘bin’ his intimate and heartfelt memoir,” one viewer wrote.

“Did anyone tell Charles to ‘bin’ his authorised biography by Jonathan Dimbleby? Give back the money? Proceeds from the book were donated to Sentebale. And Harry isn’t taxpayer funded.”

