Lorraine Kelly urges Prince Harry to ‘bin’ tell-all book to ‘heal family rift’

Prince Harry has been urged today (Wednesday, September 21) to “bin” his tell-all book in a bid to “heal” his family rift.

Lorraine Kelly made her comments during a chat with royal expert Russell Myers on her show earlier today.

Prince Harry book

As has been widely reported, Prince Harry is currently working on a tell-all memoir, which is set to be released later this year.

The book is going to be “explosive” according to sources.

It is expected to focus on the death of Princess Diana, his marriage to Meghan Markle, and his subsequent exit from working royal life in 2020.

During today’s edition of Lorraine, the Scottish host welcomed the royal commentator Russell Myers, onto the show.

During their chat, they spoke about Harry’s upcoming book, which could well damage his relationship with the Royal Family even further, if reports are to be believed.

Lorraine is of the opinion that Harry should “bin it” so as to ensure that he heals his alleged rift with his brother, Prince William.

Lorraine Kelly’s advice for Duke of Sussex

Speaking to Russell, Lorraine said: “They’ve been brought back into the fold, which is good. It’s what you want.”

“I think bin the book or just make it a tribute,” she continued.

“Well is that possible though? Because they’ve signed a big money deal,” Russell replied.

“You can always give the money back, you know that’s a thing,” Lorraine suggested.

“I don’t know how it works, but it’s strange.”

The conversation then moved swfitly on to discussing how there are calls for the coffin bearers to be knighted.

Lorraine today

Following Lorraine’s suggestion on the show today, some viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

Some were of the opinion that Harry shouldn’t stop writing his book just because the Queen has died.

“No @reallorraine Harry will not ‘bin’ his intimate and heartfelt memoir,” viewer tweeted.

You can always give the money back, you know that’s a thing.

“Did anyone tell Charles to ‘bin’ his authorised biography by Jonathan Dimbleby? Give back the money? Proceeds from the book were donated to Sentebale. And Harry isn’t taxpayer funded.”

“Harry is writing his own history for his family. I say carry on Prince Harry write stories about your own life journey,” another said.

“Not to be dictated by people wanting to make money of back. Tell your story Prince Harry. The world adores you.”

Additionally, a third wrote: “They haven’t read the book yet shem[Lorraine] feels she is entitled to dictate it.”

