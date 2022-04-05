Ranvir Singh leaves A-list guest ‘very uncomfortable’ on Lorraine

Lorraine stand-in host Ranvir Singh left an A-list guest “very uncomfortable” after questioning him about his physique for a new movie during an interview today (Tuesday, April 5).

Alexander Skarsgård appeared on the show today to talk about his new film, The Northman – but Ranvir’s questions left him squirming.

Ranvir spoke to Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgard today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Lorraine today?

During today’s show, Ranvir spoke to Peaky Blinders star Anya Taylor-Joy and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård about their new film, The Northman.

Alexander, 45, is playing the role of Amleth, a Viking warrior prince, in the new movie. The role required Alexander to spend a lot of time without his top on – something Ranvir asked him about during the interview.

“You are naked from the waist up almost all the entire time in there and your body looks very different to the way you look now. That in itself must have been quite a feat,” she said.

“What did you have to do to inhabit this huge Viking prince character? Because physically it’s different,” she asked.

“You sound disappointed when you said that,” Alexander laughed.

Lorraine’s question left Alexander “very uncomfortable” (Credit: ITV)

Anya was quick to jump in and shower her co-star with praise.

“Nobody works as hard as this man, I honestly can’t say enough about how much effort and love he poured into this role,” the 25-year-old said.

“You can really see it,” she continued. “I mean, dude, you filled the entire screen!”

“I’m blushing now guys,” an embarrassed Alexander said. “This is very uncomfortable for me.”

“Well, my character… this is very uncomfortable,” he said, laughing. He then went on to explain that his character is a berserker and his name means “bear-wolf”.

“I don’t look exactly like a bear, but I wanted to,” he said. Alexander then said that with the help of his trainer, as well as eating “five meals for breakfast”, he managed to bulk up for the movie.

Viewers slammed Ranvir (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh on Lorraine

Alexander seemed to see the funny side of Ranvir’s questions, however, some viewers didn’t. Some took to Twitter to criticise the 44-year-old, branding the interview as cringe-worthy.

“#lorraine that interview was as cringey af,” one viewer tweeted.

“You could tell they wanted to walk off. So cringey. Ranvir basically telling him he’s not in good shape anymore,” another said.

“Silly […] on #Lorraine asking poor #AlexanderSkarsgard stupid & embarrassing questions about his weight and how he doesn’t look as “fit” now after making #TheNorthman. What a [bleep], & a total embarrassment to your show @ITV,” a third angrily wrote.

Some viewers, however, didn’t seem to care about Ranvir’s line of questioning and were just happy to see Alexander on their screens.

“I’d watch Alexander Skarsgard reading the instructions to a washing machine,” one viewer gushed.

