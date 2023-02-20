Lorraine Kelly takes swipe at Harry and Meghan today amid reports Duke of York could ‘follow in their footsteps’

Lorraine Kelly appeared to take a swipe at Harry and Meghan today as Prince Andrew’s future was discussed.

A royal correspondent joined Lorraine on Monday’s (February 20) show as they mulled over reports the Duke of York could face ‘eviction’ from Royal Lodge.

Ahead of considering the tabloid claims, Lorraine introduced the segment by previewing it as: “Why Prince Andrew could be following Harry and Meghan to America.”

However, Lorraine then made an aside that had people in the studio chuckling.

What did Lorraine Kelly say about Harry and Meghan today?

Lorraine then went on to quip in mock-exasperation: “Hasn’t America suffered enough?”

But during the item itself, Lorraine made it clear she regards Harry and Meghan as different entities to his disgraced uncle.

She objected strongly when journalist Russell Myers suggested minor royals “including the ones who have stepped back and been elbowed out the way, such as Prince Andrew” might be “lumped into the same mould”.

“They shouldn’t be, he is worse! He is far worse than them,” Lorraine insisted.

On Prince Andrew’s future

Furthermore, the journalist went on to make following a joke about Andrew doing more interviews.

Lorraine passed comment again to the indirect reference to the Sussexes.

“I don’t think Prince Andrew should do any more interviews, with anybody, ever,” she said firmly.

The Sun reported over the weekend that Andrew and ex-wife Fergie may leave the Windsor mansion they reside in if he is unable to afford its upkeep.

The news outlet claimed King Charles could reduce his brother’s £249,000 annual grant in April.

A source allegedly said: “Andrew and Sarah are distraught they have been given such short notice. The Queen died only a few months ago.”

However, the insider added that the pair won’t be “kicked out”.

They claimed: “He’s not being explicitly kicked out but it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance.”

ED! contacted reps for Andrew and Sarah for comment on this story.

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

