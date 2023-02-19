Prince Andrew and ex Sarah Ferguson ‘distraught’ amid fears they’ll be ‘evicted from Royal Lodge’

Prince Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson are reportedly “distraught” over fears they might be “evicted” from a £30million mansion.

According to The Sun, King Charles is set to reduce his brother’s £249,000 annual grant in April.

And that could mean Andrew, 63, is unable to afford the upkeep of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he and Fergie live.

The royal estate is now owned by King Charles (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Could Prince Andrew be ‘evicted’?

Royal Lodge, set in Windsor Great Park, is located three miles from where the late Queen resided in Windsor Castle.

It was leased to Prince Andrew following the Queen Mother’s death in 2002.

It is believed to include 30 rooms, a swimming pool, and 98 acres of land.

An insider is said to have told the tabloid that the Grade-II listed property requires some refurbishment.

Furthermore, along with the main house, the lease is believed to include the Gardener’s Cottage, the Chapel Lodge, six Lodge Cottages and police security accommodation.

Prince Andrew appears emotional during the Queen’s funeral last September (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Such short notice’

A source is quoted as telling The Sun: “Andrew and Sarah are distraught they have been given such short notice. The Queen died only a few months ago.

“He’s not being explicitly kicked out but it’s expected that he won’t be able to afford the maintenance.”

However, an insider is also said to have told the news outlet: “It feels as though his brother wishes to evict him.”

Sarah Ferguson is believed to live in the same property as her ex husband when she is in the UK (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

What will happen to Andrew and Fergie?

Nonetheless, the report insists Andrew will not be left homeless.

Instead, a royal source is said to have indicated the King is signalling his brother “can use his own money to pay for things”, with expectations that members of the royal family can anticipate tighter budgets in future.

Andrew and Fergie got wed in 1986 and were married for ten years until their divorce in 1996. They share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie together.

ED! has approached representatives for Andrew and Sarah for comment.

