Prince Andrew reportedly once wanted the Queen to throw Charles out of the line of succession so he could become King himself.

The claims came in royal expert Angela Levin’s September 2022 biography of the Queen Consort, Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

She claims that as well as opposition from the public, members of the royal family were also unimpressed when Charles announced his intention to marry Camilla.

Prince Andrew ‘wanted Charles thrown out’

Angela claims that both Princess Anne and Prince Andrew were opposed to Charles’ second marriage.

She alleges this was because Camilla “had been married before and she wasn’t from the right sort of family”.

However, she claims Andrew had “a very different reason” to Anne for the opposition.

In the book, Levin writes: “Andrew has a very different reason than to Princess Anne.

Prince William could be the future King but he would be too young, so Andrew could take over and run it until William grew up.

“He hoped that he could persuade his mother to throw Prince Charles out because he wasn’t going to let Camilla go,” she claims.

However, more than that, she alleges this was done in Andrew’s own interest.

"Therefore, Prince William could be the future King but he would be too young. So Andrew could take over and run it until William grew up.

“That was self-interest,” she claimed.

Andrew and Camilla’s history

Royal journalist Richard Kay has also previously claimed Camilla hasn’t forgotten how Andrew treated her following Princess Diana’s death.

A source alleged to him: “Camilla has always felt Andrew could have done more. He could have helped his brother at a time when he had few allies within the family.

“Looking back to when there was little public sympathy for Charles and Camilla, if not open hostility, it was a case of Andrew playing politics. Camilla hasn’t forgotten.”

Further royal opposition to Camilla

It’s not the first time rumblings of opposition over Camilla have been reported.

The Duke of Sussex alleged neither he nor his brother Prince William wanted their father to marry Camilla.

In Spare, he wrote: “When the question came, Willy and I promised our father that we would welcome Camilla to the family.

“The only thing we asked for in return was that he didn’t marry her.”

