Paul Burrell believes Princess Diana secrets ‘could bring William and Harry back together’

Feels 'the time is right'

By Robert Leigh

Cancer-stricken Paul Burrell wants to share “the truth” about Princess Diana with her sons William and Harry, a tabloid claims.

According to the Mirror, the former butler is concerned he may take Diana’s deepest secrets to his grave.

And ahead of reported prostate cancer surgery, the newspaper claims Mr Burrell believes the Princes “should know” what he claims to know… even though some details may not be “pretty”.

Could ‘the truth’ see Harry and William reconcile? (Credit: The Royal Family Channel YouTube)

Paul Burrell on Diana ‘secrets’

Speaking to the news outlet, the 64-year-old said his illness has ‘focused his attention’ on communicating with the royals.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant added he feels the late Princess of Wales would wish him to do so as a “priority”.

Mr Burrell also noted he feels “the time is right” to share her confidences.

And he also believes any information he has to divulge could help the brothers mend fences.

Mr Burrell said: “I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return.”

Paul Burrell was butler to Princess Diana for ten years until her death (Credit: Sunrise YouTube)

‘I’d like to tell them the truth’

Mr Burrell also reportedly wants to ‘do his bit’ to see William and Harry reconciled.

He continued: “Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see the boys repair their relationship and to be back where they should be back? The public would love that. I’d applaud that.”

Furthermore, he is also said to have expressed a wish to fill in any gaps Diana’s sons may have about their mother, who passed away in 1997.

There are things that happened in their mother’s world, which they may not have knowledge of.

“I’d like to tell them the truth. There are things that happened in their mother’s world, which they may not have knowledge of. And I think it just might fill in some blanks,” Mr Burrell said.

