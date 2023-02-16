Princess Diana believed younger son Harry was ‘better equipped to be King’

Princess Diana felt Prince Harry was “better equipped to be King”, a royal commentator has claimed.

Prince William, the newly-appointed Prince of Wales, is next in line to the throne following his father Charles becoming King last year.

And there’s no doubt that William knew of his destiny as the future monarch from a very young age.

But according to one royal expert, the late Princess Diana thought Harry would be better suited to the role – even more so than his older brother and actual heir to the throne, William.

Princess Diana nickname for Prince Harry and Prince William

Speaking to Slingo, royal commentator Charles Rae lifted the lid on the royals’ nicknames, including Princess Diana’s special name for her sons and Charles and Camilla’s many monikers.

The expert claimed: “Diana dubbed Harry GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he would have been better equipped for the role as a future king.”

She also used the nickname to “make Harry feel that extra special”, Charles claimed.

As for William’s nicknames, the royal expert claimed: “Both she [Diana] and Charles referred to William as Wombat when he was much younger.”

Diana reportedly gave William the nickname.

Royal expert ‘reveals’ Charles and Camilla’ nicknames

Charles also opened up about King Charles and his wife Camilla’s nicknames. The two reportedly called each other ‘Fred’ and ‘Gladys’ before their marriage.

“[They] chose them from characters in The Goon Show, of which they are both fans,” the commentator explained.

“Princess Diana also found jewellery engraved with the initials, F and G, of the pair’s secret nicknames. Diana revealed finding the jewellery in Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story.”

Camilla calls Charles ‘mehbooba’, claims royal expert

Charles then claimed the couple have other nicknames too – including “darling” and “mehbooba”.

He continued: “Camilla has been heard using the nickname ‘mehbooba’, which means ‘my beloved’ in Urdu, for Charles on a number of occasions.”

