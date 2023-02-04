Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling and Diana in red
Royals

Harry and Meghan to uproot their young family in move inspired by Princess Diana?

She was planning a Stateside move before her death, it's claimed

By Nancy Brown

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may consider uprooting kids Archie and Lili to move to a place close to the late Princess Diana’s heart.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily settled in Montecito, California, with their two young kids.

However, one Hollywood insider has speculated that the sleepy town might not always be suited to the family.

And they have claimed the couple could consider a move when the children are a little older.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan to leave Montecito?

They family currently live in a plush £11m mansion in Montecito.

However, in a move potentially inspired by Harry’s late mother, it’s been reported that they may one day up sticks for somewhere different.

Sandro Monetti, who’s described as “the ultimate Hollywood insider”, suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may outgrow Montecito.

He said another place in California, where Diana was reportedly planning on moving to before her death, might be the family’s longer-term home.

Speaking on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Sandro said: “I do not see the Montecito home being their long-term home.

“I see them, when the children are older, moving over to Los Angeles county – perhaps Malibu, of which Princess Diana was a huge fan.”

Princess Diana smiling wearing red
Princess Diana was said to be considering a move to America before her death (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Diana’s love affair with Malibu

Following her death, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed Diana had found her dream home in Malibu.

And she wanted to move into it with sons William and Harry.

Speaking to Good Morning America, he said: “A lovely house. It was going to be in Malibu. I saw the plans. We sat on the floor, spread out all the maps and the layout of the house.

“She said: ‘This is our new life, just won’t it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys — nobody’s judgmental here in America, you don’t have the class system, you don’t have the establishment.'”

Read more: King Charles makes decision about inviting Harry and Meghan to the coronation

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Archie Lilibet Diana Meghan Markle Prince Harry Princess Diana

Trending Articles

Matt Tebbutt and Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty makes brutal dig at Matt Tebbutt over his appearance
Prince Andrew at an engagement in the sunshine
Prince Andrew news: Duke of York to follow in Harry’s footsteps and release tell-all memoir?
Jonnie Irwin looking serious on GMB
Jonnie Irwin shares heartbreaking news about his plan for family after he dies
King Charles looking stern with Meghan and Harry outside church
King Charles in coronation U-turn over Meghan and Harry amid fears it’ll become a ‘total circus’
Stacey Solomon smiling on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon breaks her silence to share baby news as fans ‘work out’ little girl’s name
EastEnders spoilers: Lola receives an unwelcome visitor as she takes a turn for the worse