Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may consider uprooting kids Archie and Lili to move to a place close to the late Princess Diana’s heart.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily settled in Montecito, California, with their two young kids.

However, one Hollywood insider has speculated that the sleepy town might not always be suited to the family.

And they have claimed the couple could consider a move when the children are a little older.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan to leave Montecito?

They family currently live in a plush £11m mansion in Montecito.

However, in a move potentially inspired by Harry’s late mother, it’s been reported that they may one day up sticks for somewhere different.

Sandro Monetti, who’s described as “the ultimate Hollywood insider”, suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may outgrow Montecito.

He said another place in California, where Diana was reportedly planning on moving to before her death, might be the family’s longer-term home.

Speaking on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, Sandro said: “I do not see the Montecito home being their long-term home.

“I see them, when the children are older, moving over to Los Angeles county – perhaps Malibu, of which Princess Diana was a huge fan.”

Princess Diana was said to be considering a move to America before her death (Credit: Splash News)

Princess Diana’s love affair with Malibu

Following her death, former royal butler Paul Burrell claimed Diana had found her dream home in Malibu.

And she wanted to move into it with sons William and Harry.

Speaking to Good Morning America, he said: “A lovely house. It was going to be in Malibu. I saw the plans. We sat on the floor, spread out all the maps and the layout of the house.

“She said: ‘This is our new life, just won’t it be great, think of the lifestyle the boys — nobody’s judgmental here in America, you don’t have the class system, you don’t have the establishment.'”

Read more: King Charles makes decision about inviting Harry and Meghan to the coronation

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.