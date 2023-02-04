King Charles looking stern with Meghan and Harry outside church
King Charles in coronation U-turn over Meghan and Harry amid fears it’ll become a ‘total circus’

It's taking place in May

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

King Charles appears to have made a coronation U-turn when it comes to the attendance of Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.

Following the bombshells in the couple’s Netflix series and his book Spare, tensions have been running high in the royal family.

When he was asked about attending the coronation during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry himself declared that “a lot can happen between now and then”.

And now it seems King Charles has made his decision over his youngest son’s invite.

King Charles scowling in his uniform
The coronation of King Charles takes place in May (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles in coronation U-turn over Meghan and Harry

The coronation is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Invitations for the 90-minute service are due to go out this week, with 2,000 expected to be on the guest list.

Among them will be members of the royal family, dignitaries and world leaders.

And, according to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

One official involved in planning the event claimed: “They will definitely be invited, and we are working on the assumption that they will come.”

What role will Meghan and Harry play in the coronation?

After stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan are now non-working royals.

As a result, it is not yet clear what part – if any – they will play in events surrounding the coronation, such as the accompanying parades and the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

It would be helpful if they came earlier though so it’s not a total circus on the day.

However, those planning the event are reportedly hopeful that the pair arrive in the UK before the official coronation weekend.

This is because they want to avoid any awkward first encounters under the glare of the spotlight at the historic occasion.

The source alleged: “It would be helpful if they came earlier though so it’s not a total circus on the day.”

Indeed, one commentator last week predicted “thousands would boo” the couple if they did attend.

Meghan and Harry leaving church
It’s hoped the couple will arrive before the weekend kicks off to avoid a ‘total circus’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘I can’t talk about the royal family’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunk was tight-lipped when he was asked about Harry and Meghan attending the coronation earlier this week.

He told Piers Morgan: “I had a feeling you might ask me that.

“You know I can’t talk about the royal family.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

