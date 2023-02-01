Harry and Meghan warned ’thousands will boo’ if they turn coronation into ‘family drama’

Harry and Meghan have been given a stern warning ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

It takes place in May and it still hasn’t been announced – or perhaps even decided – if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend.

Should they decide to fly over, though, one columnist has told them to expect plenty of boos should they turn the event into a “family drama”.

Will Prince Harry fly over for his father’s coronation? (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan: Boos at the coronation?

Writing in the Telegraph, columnist Allison Pearson chastised Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle for “insulting our country and the institution King Charles now embodies”.

She also shared fears that they will “turn a solemn occasion into a family drama”.

Pearson wrote: “On no account do we want to see him [Harry] and Madam [Meghan] made welcome on a landmark date in our country’s history.

“The idea is repellent. I’d certainly be among the thousands booing them if they had the nerve to show up.”

Meghan and Harry could face boos if the coronation turns into a ‘family drama’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘Awkwardness of Commonwealth Day service’

Pearson also laid into those who are “Team Meghan”, insisting that those who support the couple are “least likely to be monarchists”.

She also referred back to what she called the “excruciating awkwardness” of the Commonwealth Day service in 2020.

Of course, it was Harry and Meghan’s final official engagement before stepping back at senior royals.

She wrote: “For a sense of the excruciating awkwardness that awaits if the Sussexes do attend the coronation, cast your minds back to [the] Commonwealth Day service in March 2020.”

Pearson then went on to claim it wasn’t quite “Murder in the Cathedral” but the extended royal family were giving the pair “daggers”.

William and Kate ‘hardly acknowledged’ Sussexes

She also referred to tension between the Prince and Princess of Wales and Harry and Meghan.

Pearson claimed that, at the Commonwealth Day event, William and Kate could “hardly bring themselves to acknowledge the Sussexes”.

So does the same fate await the pair come May?

Time will tell…

