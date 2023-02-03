Princess Kate and Roman Kemp’s emotional interview aired today and it brought many fans to tears.

The Princess of Wales has been launching her new campaign, Shaping Us, this week and she’s had a number of celebrities supporting her project, including presenter Roman.

The campaign is a long-term project that highlights how a child develops and the importance of the formative years.

In her latest interview, Kate joined forces with radio host Roman to talk about the importance of mental health in our early years.

Princess Kate and Roman Kemp join forces for emotional interview

Kate joined Roman on a walk in the countryside as they filmed a promotional video for Kate’s new campaign, Shaping Us.

In the video, the pair discussed the importance of mental wellbeing and nurturing children in their early years.

Kate claimed: “This isn’t just about raising kids. It’s about shaping our futures and shaping not only the adults we become, but shaping our society, creating a happier, healthier, more nurturing world for us all to live in as well.”

Roman previously spoke about his mental health struggles after the death of close friend and Capital FM producer, Joe Lyons.

In 2021, he even presented a BBC documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men.

Talking with Kate, he said: “It made me realise that if we really want to make a difference here, we’re going to have to go younger. That’s why I think that the work that you’re doing is fantastic.”

Princess Kate’s interview brought fans to tears

Roman and Kate’s heartwarming conversation brought fans to tears and some even claimed that the interview ‘gave me the chills’.

Many viewers took to the comment section to thank Roman and Kate for talking about such an important topic.

One viewer wrote in the comments: “I got teary eyed watching this. As a mental health illness survivor, I resonate with many of the things said here. Thank you for Roman and Catherine for talking about this.”

Another replied: “I am a survivor too, and I felt very touched as well.”

Someone else wrote: “Wow this gave me the chills. Roman you are so so brave to talk openly about your mental health struggles. Thank you and HRH Princess of Wales for taking the initiative to talk about your mental health and bringing awareness. Well done future Queen of England.”

Another added: “How wonderful is this. Catherine Princess of Wales is doing a fantastic job, wow, I’m actually tearing up.”

One said: “Profoundly moving! Well done to both the Princess and Roman!”

