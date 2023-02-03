Kate, Princess of Wales, teams up with Celebrity Gogglebox star in project as royal fans stunned

Kate, Princess of Wales, has teamed up with a Celebrity Gogglebox personality for a project.

It was revealed on Thursday (February 2) evening that Roman Kemp, son of Martin Kemp, is supporting the early years Shaping Us campaign.

Fans were blown away by the collaboration. And Roman’s mum Shirlie – who recently appeared on The Masked Singer – also highlighted the importance of the campaign.

Roman Kemp stars alongside his dad Martin on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4 Comedy YouTube)

Kate, Princess of Wales’ Shaping Us project

A short film, due to be released today, is expected to feature Kate and Roman discussing mental wellbeing and relationships.

Central to the campaign is also how these aspects are vital in nurturing children in the earliest years of their life.

Roman previously made a BBC documentary in 2021 about mental health struggles following the death of a close friend.

And in an image shared on his Instagram account yesterday, Roman confirmed his involvement with Shaping Us.

Kate is heading up the Shaping Us campaign (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Shaping Us campaign

The picture showed Roman standing alongside Prince William‘s wife and was reportedly taken last month in Hertfordshire.

It showed them smiling at the camera, with him wearing a wax jacket. Kate was also wrapped up warmly in a sheepskin coat, thick jumper and gloves.

Roman remarked in the post’s caption: “Pleasure to work with and chat all things mental health with @princeandprincessofwales.

“Tomorrow our chat will be available for you to watch with @earlychildhood #ShapingUs.”

Roman and Kate’s chat is on the way (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted

Followers were delighted to see the announcement of the link between Roman and Kate.

Shirlie was among those to leave a comment.

She wrote: “The message is how important the first 5 years of life are and the responsibility of raising children and being aware of the impact this has on their well-being in later life.”

Meanwhile, other supporters hailed both Roman and Kate for their efforts.

“You are making a difference for so many people. Thank you,” one person gushed.

“This strengthens mental health awareness so much and is so needed in these difficult times,” said a second.

And someone else added: “Inspirational, can’t wait to watch this. Top work.”

Inspirational, can’t wait to watch this.

Others were stunned to consider Kate might open up.

One wrote: “Omg so excited to listen to this! Mental health is so private and hearing from someone so put together and under immense pressure talking openly whilst maintain the royal protocol! I just LOVE her.”

And a couple of others joked the photo made it appear like Roman may be announcing something else.

One person among many deadpanned: “I thought this was a girlfriend announcement then realised.”

And someone else echoed that gag: “I thought you’ve just announced you’re having a baby with Kate Middleton.”

Read more: Kate, Princess of Wales, has royal fans declaring the same thing after her behaviour in new video

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.