Kate, Princess of Wales, has royal fans declaring the same thing after her behaviour in new video

Kate, Princess of Wales, spoke with primary school pupils in her latest Instagram video to promote her Shaping Us campaign.

The princess sat down with children from St John’s Church of England School to talk about their teddy bears and watch a film.

The sweet video warmed many of our hearts and royal fans were left impressed at how ‘natural’ Kate is with children.

Princess of Wales latest venture

Following the launch of her new childhood campaign, Shaping Us, Kate visited some of the pupils at St John’s Church of England Primary School.

The Princess sat down with the children in a sweet video in her Instagram, to share a film with them and to talk about the important people in their lives.

The Princess of Wales is amazing with children it’s a delight to see.

In the video, Kate is seen greeting the children and asking them about the teddy bears that they brought.

She then added: “I should’ve brought my teddy with me shouldn’t I?

“So I didn’t bring my teddy, but did bring something else with me. I brought a film to watch with you guys.”

Kate captioned the post: “What is #ShapingUs?

“Introducing Layla’s story to the children of St John’s CE Primary School and chatting about the important people in their lives, who they share their feelings with… and Barnaby Bear.

“@earlychildhood Link in bio.”

Fans claim that Princess Kate is a ‘natural’ with children

Royal fans were blown away at how comfortable Kate was with the primary school children and took to the comments to say how ‘naturally talented’ the Princess is.

“Lovely! The Princess of Wales is amazing with children it’s a delight to see,” said one fan.

Another commented: “Aw such a lovely video. Our Princess of Wales is so good with kids and they are always so comfortable with her! She is their one and only Princess.”

A third added: “She’s so lovely with children. It’s no wonder she’s such an amazing mother.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh I just love this! Our Princess of Wales has such a beautiful, gentle and graceful way of interacting with everyone, and I especially love how naturally talented she is with children. Such an amazing role model.”

