Kate, Princess of Wales, was in Leeds yesterday (Tuesday, January 31) in a trip that saw a member of the crowd wolf-whistle at the future Queen Consort.

It came amid the launch of the Princess of Wales’ latest project – Shaping Us.

Princess Kate was wolf-whistled at (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate, Princess of Wales, wolf-whistled at in Leeds

Yesterday saw Kate embark on another solo engagement – this time in Leeds.

The Princess of Wales was in West Yorkshire to visit Leeds Kirkgate Market.

She was there to speak to market vendors about her newest project – Shaping Us – which is aimed at highlighting the significance of the formative years of a child’s life.

As the royal walked through Leeds Market, however, she was wolf-whistled at by someone in the crowd.

If she heard the wolf whistle, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall didn’t let on, as she continued to smile and wave at the crowd.

The incident comes just weeks after it was revealed that wolf-whistling could be made illegal under a new offence of harassing people in the street.

Kate met fans in Leeds (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton has heartwarming interaction in Leeds

Elsewhere on her engagement in Leeds, Kate had a heartwarming interaction with a nervous royal fan – as seen in a video on Twitter.

As she spoke to fans in the crowd, one of them asked to take a selfie with her.

Kate went over to him. However, nerves got the better of the fan as he fumbled with his phone.

“I’m sorry. I’m really nervous,” he confessed.

“Please don’t worry. It’s okay,” the Princess of Wales replied. “We all get nervous.”

They then smiled for a photo together.

Aww, what a lovely response to that chap!

“Aww, what a lovely response to that chap! Just honest and kind,” one royal fan said after seeing the video.

Elsewhere on her trip, a market seller gave the Duchess some flowers.

Afterwards, he said: “I suggested William will be buying her roses and she said ‘I don’t think he will do’.”

Royal fans defend Princess of Wales

Kate’s Leeds trip came the day after she teased the launch of her new project, Shaping Us.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to tease the project, uploading a short video for her 14.6m followers to see.

“Our early childhood shapes the rest of our lives. #ShapingUs – coming soon with The Centre for Early Childhood,” she captioned the video.

Some royal fans weren’t convinced though.

“This really doesn’t seem genuine. Didn’t you show up at a food center with no food?” one troll commented.

However, some royal fans were full of support.

“This is wonderful, you have done amazing with your work on the Early Years, can’t wait to see more Princess Kate,” one fan said.

