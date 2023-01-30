Princess Kate and Prince William have been defended by royal fans after trolls attacked their “ungenuine” project yesterday (Sunday, January 29).

The Princess of Wales teased her latest campaign – however, not all of her followers were supportive of it.

Kate teased a new campaign (Credit: The Prince and Princess of Wales / YouTube)

Princess Kate teases her latest campaign

Yesterday saw Kate launch a campaign designed to raise awareness of children’s development before their fifth birthday.

The 41-year-old teased the Shaping Us campaign last night with a short video on social media.

In the video, Kate’s hands are seen opening a photograph album with a blank cover.

Inside, a picture of a man can be seen. The royal writes next to it, “What shapes us?”.

Other photos can be seen, including one of a family, an ultrasound scan, and a pregnant woman can be seen too.

When Kate takes a photo of a little girl out of the album, it reveals the words, “Our early childhood shapes the adults we become”.

Shaping Us is set to be a campaign to raise awareness of how our early years mould our lives.

Trolls criticised the campaign (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Trolls attack new campaign launched by Princess Kate

However, unfortunately for Kate, some trolls weren’t very supportive of her latest campaign.

“It just feels like they’re looking to tick all the right boxes, not sure how genuine this is. Doesn’t seem authentic?” one troll commented on the post.

“This really doesn’t seem genuine. Didn’t you show up at a food center with no food?” another wrote.

This really doesn’t seem genuine.

“I’m rather unimpressed, to be honest. Isn’t that all common knowledge? What’s so special about that? Why do people react as if she invented rocket science? This is a serious question!” a third said.

Others were more supportive of Kate‘s campaign though.

“You are doing such amazing and important work, thank you,” one fan commented.

“This is wonderful, you have done amazing with your work on the Early Years, can’t wait to see more Princess Kate,” another said.

Kate and William went to a foodbank last week (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince and Princess of Wales praised for latest engagement

Kate’s launching of Shapins Us comes just days after she and William were praised for an engagement they attended.

On Thursday (January 26), the royal couple volunteered at a food bank in Windsor.

William and Kate uploaded a short video to their social media profiles of them helping out at the food bank.

“Wonderful to spend some time with volunteers at Windsor Foodshare this morning,” they said.

Royal fans were full of praise for the couple.

“Good of you to do this. You remind us of those in need, those who volunteer and that a little kindness goes a long way. Thank you,” one royal fan wrote.

“Thank you for everything you do. You inspire so many,” another said.

