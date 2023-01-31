Kate, Princess of Wales smiling during engagement
Princess Kate leaves fans stunned with behaviour towards ‘nervous’ man after his public request

The royal left fans singing her praises

By Ryan Keane

Princess Kate has left royal fans in awe after they saw a recent video featuring her.

It shows Kate as she converses with a ‘nervous’ man while on a trip to the North of England.

The video was recorded and posted to Twitter today (January 31). In it, the beloved 41-year-old traverses Leeds Kirkgate Market, greeting the royalists who had shown up to meet her.

The duchess visited Leeds today to launch her Shaping Us project. It will attempt to publicise the significance of a child’s formative years, in relation to how these years will shape their adult life.

Kate Middleton talking on This Morning
Princess Kate has now launched her project to help educate people about children’s psychological development (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Princess Kate comforts ‘nervous’ fan in Leeds

Despite only the early stages of the project being underway, royal lovers are already singing Kate’s praises. It’s after the video posted today shows her comforting a man who was nervous about getting his picture with her.

In the video, Kate walks about and converses with some of the people in attendance.

Donning a gorgeous green coat, she walks past a man with a woolly hat.

He then says to the duchess: “Sorry, can I get a selfie?”

Princess Kate smiles in green coat in Leeds
Kate was all smiles today (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate turns her head and smiles. She responds: “Yeah, very quickly.”

At this point, the man’s flustered state becomes apparent. He tells her: “Sorry. I’m really nervous.”

“Please don’t worry,” she asks of him. “It’s ok, we all get nervous.”

The man then holds his phone in the air and takes a selfie. “Well done,” the mum-of-three says to him. “Nice to meet you. Take care.”

She then takes off to greet other bystanders.

Fans react to Kate’s behaviour

Royal fanatics who viewed the video could barely contain their affection for Kate and were quick to praise her for the interaction.

“I love her so much,” one viewer tweeted. “She’s got such a sweet spirit.”

Please don’t worry. It’s ok, we all get nervous.

“Oh, my gosh. This actually made me tear up a bit because it’s so sweet and sincere,” another fan remarked.

A third user said: “Such a kind and wonderful gesture. She truly is a people person. The Princess of Wales lights up whatever area and setting she is in.”

A fourth echoed this, writing: “She has a very good heart. She doesn’t pass judgement while walking, saying hello to the crowds. She’s a people person.”

