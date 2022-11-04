Lorraine Kelly shocks fans with behaviour on show today: ‘I couldn’t breathe watching’

Lorraine Kelly certainly left fans in a state of shock today during an episode of Lorraine.

The talk show host, 62, proved she’s fit for the I’m A Celebrity jungle as a tarantula crawled on her hand during the show.

Viewers were introduced to I’m A Celebrity’s spider – a 20 year old Mexican red-knee tarantula.

I’m A Celebrity is due to return to screens on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

TV star Lorraine let a tarantula crawl on her hand (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

Taking to Twitter, many fans couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the creature on her.

One person said: “Jesus, Lorraine didn’t bat an eyelid taking that huge spider.”

A second wrote: “#Lorraine how on EARTH did you put that thing on your hand?????”

“OMG I can’t cope with that,” another added. “I couldn’t breathe when you were handling it.”

And a fourth user commented: “Cheers #Lorraine for no warning about the huge on your show. I haven’t even started I’m A Celeb yet but at least I can try and avoid on there. These shows need warnings for people with phobias!!!!!”

I’m A Celeb’s tarantula was introduced to Lorraine viewers (Credit: ITV)

Fans will certainly be in for an interesting I’m A Celebrity series this year. The line-up includes Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood, the Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall, Boy George and former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Hancock’s conservative whip was removed following the announcement of him joining the series.

Defending his decision to go on the show, he wrote in The Sun: “I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster.”

Lorraine’s new hosting gig

Elsewhere, Lorraine is hosting the new ITV show Queens for the Night, which will see famous individuals letting their inner drag queens shine.

Stars such as EastEnders‘ Adam Woodyatt, Coronation Street‘s Simon Gregson and Love Island’s Chris Hughes are appearing.

Lorraine said to viewers: “Chris does something that will make all you boys go, ‘Yike!’ Oh yes, there’s a moment where you’ll be frightened.”

She added: “Everybody just went for it – whether it was lip syncing, singing live, dancing. Oh boy, there’s some surprises, some real surprises, I think you’ll be quite shocked in a good way.”

Other stars that will be making an appearance, include rugby player Joe Marler, I’m A Celebrity’s George Shelley and Mr Motivator.

The drag mentors are Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella, Margo Marshall, La Voix, Blu Hydrangea and Kitty Scott-Claus.

Spice Girl’s Melanie C, drag artist Courtney Act, West End star Layton Williams and comedian Rob Beckett will sit on the judging panel.

