Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie buys first home – and it ‘cost £865,000’

Rosie Smith, daughter of morning TV host Lorraine Kelly, has told Instagram fans she’s bought a home.

Media personality Rosie, 28, has made numerous appearances on her mother’s ITV show Lorraine over the years.

She has also sat alongside her famous mum on the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa on several occasions.

But now it seems Rosie will be focusing on equipping her own gaff with a sofa, TV and the like.

However, Rosie reckons it could be a while until she takes residence in her new apartment.

And that’s because the podcast host has revealed her pad needs a bit of tinkering with to make it her own.

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie shows off new home

Rosie Smith recently announced the happy news about what is believed to be her first home on Insta.

She shared a snap that is thought to partially show the exterior of the reported two-bedroom property.

According to reports, the apartment was listed online for £865,000 and is located in Islington, in north London.

Furthermore, that price was reportedly subject to the consideration the property needs work.

And Rosie also highlighted this aspect by labelling her place a “doer-upper”.

‘This is a warning’

The pic showed Rosie holding onto a estate agent’s sign bearing the word ‘SOLD’.

Referring to her pet dachshund, Rosie informed her 38,000 follower she is on the lookout for renovation and decor inspiration.

It’ll be a long time until Ruby and I move in.

She wrote in the post’s caption: “Finally. It’ll be a long time until Ruby and I move in as we’ve got a bit of a doer-upper!

“So this is a warning that this page is about to be full of interiors and constant questions on my stories about what handle I should pick.”

Rosie’s followers react

Rosie, the only child of Lorraine and her cameraman husband Steve Smith, received hundreds of well wishes on her post.

Among those to offer her congratulations was her mum, who said: “You will make it into a beautiful home.”

Craig David was also another famous face to pass on their best, adding celebratory emojis to his comment: “Congratulations.”

Dr Amir Khan of Lorraine and This Morning fame also said the same.

And Lizzie Cundy also demonstrated her excitement, adding three clapping emojis to her “Yay!” remark.

Meanwhile, another follower chipped in with: “I hope you’ll have lots of fabulous times ahead and make precious memories in your new place.”

And someone else added: “Can’t wait to see all the progress.”

ED! has approached a representative for Rosie Smith for comment.

