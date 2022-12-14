Lorraine Kelly in ‘panic’ as she suffers huge blunder for first time in show history

Lorraine Kelly suffered a blunder for the first time in her TV career today (December 14).

During GMB, Kate Garraway and Martin Lewis paused the show to check in with Lorraine.

However, Kate was quick to reveal that there had been some drama going on behind the scenes.

She said: “Lorraine, I hear there has been a bit of confusion about your alarm clock? I feel for you.”

Lorraine then replied, explaining what had happened in the early hours of the morning.

Lorraine Kelly was almost late for her show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly suffers alarm mishap today

She said: “Oh Kate, I don’t know what happened to me. I woke up and it was two o’clock in the morning but I thought I was late. I must have, I don’t know whether I need to go to Specsavers, there are others available. But I got up and got ready and then wondered…

“I thought there was something wrong with the clock.”

Lorraine had posted a photo to Twitter in the early hours to reveal that she had woken up at 2am.

She tweeted: “So this is a first. Woke up – convinced I’d slept in – super fast shower – threw on clothes and then looked at time properly.”

However, she later revealed she went back to sleep and slept through her alarm.

So after getting up early – I’ve managed for the FIRST time to sleep in -YIKES !!!! — Lorraine (@reallorraine) December 14, 2022

GMB today

Confused about what had happened, Martin asked Lorraine on GMB: “Did the alarm actually go off or did you just wake up early?”

A clearly flustered Lorraine then replied: “No, it never. I just woke up and I don’t know. I must have been in a really deep sleep and panicked. You know that where you think ‘I can’t be late, I can’t be late’.”

Kate then teased: “Just to make you feel bad, that is when my alarm is set for anyway.”

Lorraine had taken to Twitter to confirm what had happened this morning with her alarms.

Lorraine, whose alarm would usually go off at 5:35am, posted the tweet at 6:35am to confirm that she was running late after initially waking up at 2am.

She revealed that it’s the first time in her career that she’s ever ended up being late to arrive at work.

“So after getting up early – I’ve managed for the FIRST time to sleep in – YIKES!!!” tweeted the Scottish star.

Lorraine has never slept through her alarm before (Credit: ITV)

What else did the presenter say about her mishap?

Her ITV co-star, Paul Brand, replied: “I loved that your alarm is set for 5:35 precisely. Every five minutes counts at that hour!”

However, despite the drama, Lorraine still managed to make it on-screen in time.

She said during the opening of the show: “I’m glad I’m here. I had a mad thing last night, where I woke up at 2am, I thought I had to got to get up.

“And I had to shower and get ready and then I wondered what was wrong with all the clocks and it was me. And then I slept in, which I never do.

“It’s been crazy, absolutely crazy. It’s that time of year, I think there is so much going on in your head, because I go to bed and it’s all whizzing round, it’s all mad.”

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

