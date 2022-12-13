Lorraine Kelly makes demand to Harry and Meghan as she insists ‘enough already’

Lorraine Kelly hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today ahead of the release of the second part of their documentary.

The Scottish star demanded that the Sussexes “stop” talking about the Royal Family, insisting it’s “enough already”.

Lorraine Kelly today

The trailer of the second volume of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary dropped recently. As expected, it’s got people talking.

One bombshell moment, which sees Harry accuse his brother, William, of being ‘protected’, has caused much debate.

During her discussion of the couple’s new trailer with Ross King, Lorraine said that once Harry’s book is released in January, it should be the end of the couple’s slamming of the royals.

“This has got to stop,” she said.

“Once this comes out on Thursday, once the book has come out…. they can’t just keep talking about their families,” she continued.

“They’ve got to then build their own lives…. and for goodness sake they’ve got two gorgeous healthy children, they love each other very much, a beautiful big house,” she continued.

“It’s like enough already, enough enough!”

Viewers slam Lorraine today

However, viewers were quick to fire back at Lorraine, with many accusing the Scottish host of constantly slamming the couple.

“I love the way Lorraine reports on Harry & Meghan, proper making out she’s unbothered by them but just like the rest of the British media she has the same agenda lol,” one viewer tweeted.

“Get off your high horse Lorraine!! Harry and Meghan deserve to be happy. Don’t watch the documentary if you don’t like it!” another ranted.

“This is exactly what Harry and Meghan are calling out,” a third said of Lorraine’s coverage.

Lorraine makes dig at Thomas Markle

Lorraine’s criticism of Harry and Meghan comes the day after she took aim at the Duchess of Sussex’s father.

During yesterday’s edition of Lorraine, the Scottish host took a swipe at Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle.

“He was a silly, silly man,” she said of Thomas.

“He was stupid and he should have answered her calls,” she said.

Lorraine was, of course, referring to claims Meghan made in her Netflix documentary.

Meghan claimed that her father’s phone had been ‘compromised’ when he sent a heartbreaking message.

Thomas had posed for paparazzi photos before suffering a heart attack. This meant that he wasn’t able to walk her down the aisle.

However, Meghan claimed that she only found out that her dad wasn’t coming to the wedding through US gossip site TMZ.

