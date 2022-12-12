Lorraine Kelly has made a major dig today at Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas, branding him a “silly man”.

The iconic TV star hit out at Thomas Markle during today’s episode of her ITV self-titled breakfast show (December 12).

And Lorraine, known for her calm, cool and collected demeanour, did not hold back when it came to sharing her thoughts on Meghan’s father.

Lorraine didn’t mince her words about Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

On the latest episode of Lorraine the 63-year-old spoke to royal expert Russell Myers about Meghan and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary – which premiered last week.

The series gives fresh insight into the Sussexes’ lives, showing unseen images of the couple and their two children, Lilibet and Archie.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

Their conversation soon turned to the topic of Meghan and her estranged relationship with her father Thomas.

“He was a silly, silly man,” she said, speaking of Thomas.

“He was stupid and he should have answered her calls,” she added.

Lorraine was referring to the explosive claims that Meghan made in the Netflix docuseries.

Meghan’s dad Thomas has since broke his silence (Credit: GB News)

Why did Lorraine Kelly hit out at Meghan Markle’s father today?

In the series, Meghan spoke out about the drama that unfolded in the lead-up to her wedding to Harry in 2018 – which has caused further controversy.

Meghan claimed her dad’s phone had been ‘compromised’ when he sent a heartbreaking message.

He had posed for set-up paparazzi photos before suffering a heart attack, which meant he wouldn’t be able to walk her down the aisle.

But Meghan claimed she only found out her father wasn’t coming to her wedding through US gossip site TMZ.

Meghan opened up about her father in the Netflix series (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan Markle dad

In the Netflix show, the Duchess said she was “calling, calling, calling” her father, before messages from her phone show up on screen.

One message from Meghan to her dad read: “I’ve been reaching out to you all weekend but you’re not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts… Do you need help?… What hospital are you at?”

Another was reportedly sent on May 17, 2018. It read: “Please can I ask that you stop talking to any press… You haven’t returned any of our 20+ calls since we all spoke on Saturday morning; which only adds to the hurt you’ve been causing. We aren’t angry but we do really need to speak to u. Love M and H.”

He allegedly replied: “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else I know nothing about 20 phone calls I’m sorry my heart attack is there [sic] any inconvenience for you.”

In the show, Meghan defended the text, saying: “It was really weird. You know how people text, right?

“My dad used a lot of emojis and a lot of ellipses and dot, dot, dot, and this was just the opposite. And it called me Meghan. I was like, ‘He’s never called me Meghan any day that I’ve lived on this planet.’

“Meg, all my friends call me Meg and my parents call me Meg and I was like, ‘That’s not my dad.’

“So then we knew that his phone had been compromised.”

Meghan Markle dad Thomas breaks silence

But in a shock confession, Mr Markle told the Mail on Sunday: “I wrote every word that I sent from that phone which is still in my possession. For her to claim my phone was compromised is simply not true. I wrote that text as I lay in a hospital bed after having had two heart attacks and having stents put in.”

Harry and Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now. Another three episodes will stream on December 15.

Read more: Prince Harry takes swipe at William in Netflix trailer as Meghan insists she was ‘fed to wolves’

So what do you think of this story? Do you agree with Lorraine? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.