Lorraine Kelly has been replaced today on her show in a last-minute change as she’s been struck down with an illness.

On Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain, hosts Kate Garraway and Ed Balls confirmed that poorly Lorraine had to go home.

This meant that Ranvir Singh, who usually fills in for Lorraine, was drafted in to host the ITV show today.

Lorraine Kelly has been replaced on her show today (Credit: IT)V

Lorraine Kelly today

On GMB, Kate said: “Now usually at this point in the show we’d be chatting to Lorraine.

“But I think in almost the first in her 30-year plus history on breakfast TV, she’s actually gone home. She’s unwell.”

Ed continued: “She came in and then has gone home.”

Kate said: “She has. She’s got a bug. We’re wishing you very well, Lorraine. I hope you’re getting better.

“Ranvir is to the rescue though! She’s on her way in to get herself ready for the show.”

Ranvir came to the rescue! (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Ed then told viewers what was coming up on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday.

Just before Lorraine began, Ranvir told the GMB hosts about her dash to the studios.

When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug.

She said: “I got a call from the editor at 7:18am and I was asleep and I was on the train by 7:30.

“I’m quite proud of myself this morning!”

She added: “Anyway we want Lorraine to be well don’t we. Welcome to the show.”

When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert THAT! Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him !!!!!! — Lorraine (@reallorraine) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Lorraine shared on Twitter: “When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug and were looking forward to interviewing @adamlambert THAT!

“Beyond disappointed but imagine if I had infected him!!!!!!”

One of her fans said: “So sorry hope you feel better soon Lorraine.”

Another added: “Oh no, that is awful… hope you get well very soon.”

A third wrote: “So sorry Lorraine. I always love your interviews with Adam. I’m sure you will feel better soon.”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

