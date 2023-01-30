ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly warned King Charles not to weigh in on Harry and Meghan fall out, amid claims that he will address the situation in TV interview.

Ahead of his Coronation in May, the King is allegedly planning on conducting a ‘TV interview’ with the BBC.

However, during her show today, Lorraine was desperate to warn King Charles to not go through with it and to ‘take the high ground’ instead.

Lorraine begged King Charles to not weigh in on Harry and Meghan fall out in interview (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly issues King Charles warning on ITV show

Royal correspondent Russell Myers joined Lorraine Kelly on her show today to discuss King Charles’ Coronation.

However, during the interview, Lorraine begged King Charles to not break his silence on the Harry and Meghan fallout.

Please don’t. No. Take the high ground.

Palace aides are reportedly in discussions on a possible interview given by King Charles, where he could address the Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show and memoir Spare.

The BBC bosses reportedly want the King to talk about his life and plans as monarch for their coverage celebrating his Coronation on May 6.

Conducting the interview will also be broadcaster and long-time friend, Jonathan Dimbleby.

The Mirror reports that during the interview, Jonathan may address “the troubles with Harry and Meghan since their Netflix show and memoir Spare”.

Russell Myers discussed King Charles’ potential interview during his interview with Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Talking about the alleged interview, Lorraine warned the King to ‘step away from the situation’ and ‘take the high ground’.

The presenter claimed: “Please don’t. No. Take the high ground.”

Russell replied: “Of course we all want to hear from him. He gave an eloquent speech just when he was taking over the job, talking about unity, togetherness.”

She added: “You know full well that he could go on and do that interview with Jonathan Dimbleby and it could be 99 per cent of his good work and what he’s planning and all the rest of it.

“Then there would be one question about Prince Harry and that would dominate the whole thing so, no. Don’t do it. Step away from the situation, Your Majesty.”

ED! has contacted reps for the King for comment.

Read more: King Charles ‘to make deal’ with Harry and Meghan ahead of Coronation

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.