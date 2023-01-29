King Charles ‘to make deal’ with Harry and Meghan ahead of Coronation

King Charles III reportedly wants Harry and Meghan to attend his coronation ceremony later this year.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is working on ‘brokering a deal’ with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to insiders.

However, Prince William is allegedly concerned his brother’s presence may overshadow the event.

What have Harry and Meghan said about the coronation?

Sources have indicated to the Mail on Sunday that the Archbishop of Canterbury will lead negotiations.

“The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” the insider said.

King Charles is said to be keen for Harry and Meghan to come to the coronation (Credit: BBC/Buckingham Palace)

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and ‘play it long’ right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult.”

Speculation has been rife over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the May ceremony. The pair chose to step back from royal duties in 2020, and have since been living in America.

The issue of substance is whether they attend the Coronation, and if they do, under what terms and conditions.

Harry launched a fresh set of blistering attacks on his family upon the release of his memoirs, Spare, earlier this month.

The no-holds-barred account from the 38-year-old was particularly damning about his step-mother, Queen Consort Camilla.

In the book, he described her as ‘dangerous’ and ‘a villain’.

Harry also pointed towards a somewhat cool relationship between himself and his father.

King Charles: coronation plans

King Charles’s coronation will be taking place over the weekend of May 6-8.

The ceremony sees the King crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Westminster Abbey, following a procession in London.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 (Credit: Netflix)

The Sunday of the coronation will also feature a coronation concert outside of Windsor Castle.

An orchestra and dancers will perform alongside The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation.

Elsewhere, hundreds of people are coming forward to claim a role in the coronation of King Charles after a Coronation Claims committee, set up by the government, opened applications.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Read more: Harry and Meghan given ‘added incentive’ to heal rift ahead of coronation by Princess Eugenie?

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.