King Charles’ coronation is due to take place this spring and the monarch is reportedly planning to make a big change to his appearance at the ceremony.

The monarch will take to the throne in a special celebration on May 6.

According to insiders, King Charles has plans for his coronation to mark a “modern 21st-century monarchy” compared to the Queen’s.

As a result, it’s claimed that Charles will not wear old-fashioned stockings and breeches.

King Charles will have his coronation this year (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles plans major change for his coronation

Charles was supposedly prepared to put on the garb his grandfather and great-grandfather wore to be crowned.

However, those working on his coronation reportedly believed this would look outdated.

It’s also now claimed that previous reports of a “scaled down” coronation at Westminster Abbey were wrong.

A source claimed that Charles has plans for a ceremony that will “knock your socks off”.

An insider said: “Though some of the more long-winded elements of the coronation will be moved aside or modernised, the King was happy to wear the breeches and stockings.

“But in discussion with senior aides they are saying he should not wear them, so will arrive in a military uniform instead.

“It is largely to do with modernising the coronation and stripping away the stuffiness. They think having a 74-year-old King arriving in stockings and breeches in 2023 looks too dated. They are probably right.”

King Charles reportedly plans on a glitzy ceremony (Credit: Splashnews)

Will Harry be there?

Meanwhile, according to the Sunday Times, Prince Harry has been omitted from the official proceedings of the coronation.

It’s claimed that the decision was made by King Charles himself.

“Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends,” claimed the paper’s royal editor.

A well-placed source appeared to back up the claims, alleging: “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service.”

However, sources close to Harry do believe that he will end up attending the event.

“It is an important moment for Harry’s father and he would want to show his respect,” one is said to have claimed.

