Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been dealt a fresh blow following claims that his US visa “should have been denied”.

It’s been suggested that Harry could find himself in hot water with US immigration services, thanks to the shocking revelations disclosed in his autobiography, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, has his explosive first book scheduled for release next week in the UK.

However, numerous excerpts came to light after the book was accidentally released in Spain.

Blow for Harry and Meghan amid visa drama?

In his no-holds-barred memoir, Harry revealed a history of illicit drug use.

The prince reportedly describes taking cocaine and magic mushrooms, as well as smoking cannabis, in his younger years.

If he was truthful in his answers, he should have been denied.

However, if the prince failed to disclose his drug use during his move to the US in 2o20, he could find his visa revoked, it has been claimed.

American immigration rules state: “Current and/or past actions, such as drug or criminal activities, may make the applicant ineligible for a visa.”

Now, experts have suggested Harry could lose his right to stay in the States.

Could Harry lose his visa?

“Harry would have been asked about his drug use. If he was truthful in his answers, he should have been denied,” claimed Professor Alberto Benítez.

Benítez, who works at George Washington University’s Immigration Clinic, continued to the Telegraph that if Harry lied, he would have perjured himself under US law.

However, he added that Harry may have been given special consideration due to his royal status.

“If he was Fred Jones, he’d have a lot more scrutiny,” Benítez claimed. “I could certainly see the green card being denied.”

Of course, it isn’t clear what Harry stated on his visa application and there is no insinuation that he lied.

Harry and Meghan move to America

Experts believe Harry is either on a spousal visa, being sponsored by Meghan Markle, or an O-1 visa – issued to people with “extraordinary ability”.

Hard-partying Harry confessed he first took cocaine aged 17 during a shooting weekend.

He added he thought he saw a bin “talking” after taking magic mushrooms.

