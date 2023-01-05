In the latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex has come out with even more shocking claims about his relationship with the royal family.

Royal fans have since expressed the same fear over Harry’s relationship with his family, with many concerned it will now never be mended.

Is William and Harry’s relationship damaged beyond repair? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news: Prince makes shock claims

Prince Harry’s new book, Spare, is set to be released next week.

The book has been rumoured to be explosive, and new leaks have proven that this may well be the case.

In a shocking new excerpt, Harry claims that William physically attacked him back in 2019.

The alleged attack came during an argument about Meghan Markle.

William reportedly branded the Duchess of Sussex “difficult, rude, and abrasive” before allegedly knocking his brother to the floor.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” Harry writes in his new book.

It looks like there’s no going back now (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal fans express concern

Following the release of this leak, royal fans all have the same fear now – that Harry will never reconcile with his family.

“No going back for this family I, fear. I want to stop reading about this Meghan and Harry situation this year,” one royal fan tweeted today (Thursday, January 5).

“Harry should never have betrayed his family. All siblings fight and argue. There’s no going back for him!” another wrote.

“There will be no going back, unfortunate really as I’d love to see Harry and Megan have do the formalities in front of William and Kate when he becomes king,” a third said.

Harry and Meghan were slammed by an unlikely source (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other Prince Harry news

In other Harry-related news, the Duke of Sussex and his wife have come under fire from Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter recently.

Harry and Meghan quoted the legendary leader in their Live to Lead documentary.

The documentary is based on a book series by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad’s life have with this?” she said in an interview.

“I don’t believe her nor Meghan have ever properly met grandad. Maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.”

