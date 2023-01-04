Harry and Meghan slammed by Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter for ‘using’ legendary leader’s legacy: ‘It’s deeply upsetting’

Harry and Meghan have been slammed by Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter after they quoted the leader in their Live to Lead documentary.

The Live to Lead documentary is based on a book series by the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

However, Nelson’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela has confessed that she feels ‘deeply upset’ by the doc.

She claims they are profiting off of her grandad’s name.

The granddaughter of Nelson Mandela has criticised Harry and Meghan for using the former South African president’s name to profit off of their latest documentary, Live to Lead.

Nelson granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela explained that she thought the documentary was “deeply upsetting and tedious”.

Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story.

In an interview with The Australian, Ndileka said that she admired Harry and Meghan for having the courage to break away from the Royal family.

However, she doesn’t understand the relevance that her grandad’s life has in their documentary.

She said: “Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad’s life have with this?

“I don’t believe her nor Meghan have ever properly met grandad. Maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.”

Ndilka admitted she ‘admires’ Harry for breaking away from the Royal Family.

She also said: “Grandad rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life.”

However, she added that people “using grandad’s name” and legacy is still “upsetting”.

