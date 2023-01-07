Caroline Flack smiling at ITV Palooza, Prince Harry looks serious
Spare: Prince Harry’s sad confession about ‘tainted’ relationship with late Caroline Flack

Harry met Caroline in 2009

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with the late Caroline Flack in his new book, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex met the TV presenter, who tragically took her own life in 2020, in 2009 when he went to a restaurant with friends.

However, Harry reportedly says it wasn’t long before “a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses, and her grandmother’s house”.

Prince Harry looks sad in ITV interview
Harry opens up about his relationship with Caroline Flack in his book (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry Spare

According to the BBC, Harry writes of his meeting with Caroline in 2009: “That set off a frenzy. In a matter of hours, a horde of journalists was camped outside Flack’s parents’ house, her friends’ houses, and her grandmother’s house…

“We kept seeing each other from time to time but we never felt free again. We kept going, I think, because we had a good time together and because we didn’t want to admit defeat at the hands of those imbeciles.

“But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably, and in the end we decided it wasn’t worth continuing to endure that level of exhaustion and harassment. Above all, for her family. We said goodbye. Goodbye, and good luck.”

Caroline Flack poses in gold dress at awards
Caroline, who met Harry in 2009, tragically died in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry also discusses the moment he heard about Caroline’s tragic death.

He reportedly says: “I felt so awful for her family. I remembered how they’d all suffered for her mortal sin of going out with me.

But the relationship was tainted, irredeemably.

“She’d been so light and funny that night we met. The definition of carefree.”

Caroline died in February 2020 after sadly taking her own life.

Prince Harry looks serious in blue shirt during royal engagement
Harry’s new memoir will officially release next week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She had previously mentioned her brief relationship with Harry in her 2015 book, Storm in a C Cup.

Caroline wrote: “I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.

“Once the story got out, that was it. We had to stop seeing each other.”

Read more: Prince Harry ‘claims Charles feared being overshadowed’ by Meghan in new book<

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir will officially release on January 10.

However, in a mistake this week, books went on sale in Spain and revelations have been emerging.

