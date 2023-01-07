Prince Harry has reportedly claimed in his new book that King Charles worried about being “overshadowed” by Meghan Markle.

The Duke writes that following his engagement to Meghan, his father had raised the subject of the actress’ livelihood and asked if she planned to continue working.

According to reports, he claims that the King warned him that the family did not have any extra money to support them both.

Harry alleges that the reason behind Charles saying this was because the King feared the “novel and resplendent” Meghan would steal his limelight.

Harry reportedly says his father believed Meghan had the potential to “dominate the monarchy”.

As a result, she would steal the limelight from him and the rest of the family.

The US publication Page Six, which has obtained a copy of the book, claims Harry says in the new book: “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us.

“But what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him.”

However, Harry claims it wasn’t just Meghan that Charles was worried about.

Reports claim Charles had similar feelings toward Prince William and Kate.

“Willy did everything he (Charles) wanted. Sometimes he didn’t want him to do much, because my dad and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate getting too much publicity,” says another reported excerpt, according to the Telegraph.

The Duke then goes on to provide an example. He claims one time the King’s staff made sure the then-Duchess of Cambridge was not photographed holding a tennis racket at a public engagement. This was because “that kind of photo would have pushed Dad and Camilla off every front page”.

Will Harry be at the coronation?

Meanwhile, Harry will discuss his plans for Charles’ coronation in an interview on Sunday (January 8) on ITV.

In a clip released earlier this week, Tom Bradby asks the Duke of Sussex whether he’ll attend.

Prince Harry replies: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

