Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 viewers have found themselves divided after Lorraine Kelly made her debut on the show.

The breakfast telly star, 61, appeared on the hit C4 programme for the first time on Friday night (June 4, 2021) along with her daughter Rosie.

But Lorraine and Rosie have received a mixed reaction from Gogglebox fans.

Lorraine Kelly has left Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 viewers divided (Credit: C4)

Celebrity Gogglebox fans’ verdict on Lorraine?

Taking to Twitter while the show was on air, viewers shared their opinions on Lorraine’s Gogglebox debut.

One tweeted: “Lorraine and Rosie hardly had any opinions #celebritygogglebox.”

“Lorraine Kelly’s voice goes right through me,” another said.

A third wrote: “Don’t know whose idea it was to put Lorraine Kelly on Gogglebox but it was a terrible idea. Cannot stand her.”

Another shared their fear that Lorraine and Rosie have replaced Rylan Clark Neal and his mum Linda on the show.

Lorraine appeared on the C4 with her daughter Rosie

“Where’s @Rylan? He and his mum were my favs… please don’t tell me they’ve been replaced with Lorraine Kelly I can’t stand her,” the fan said.

But some were delighted to see Lorraine on Celebrity Gogglebox and have welcomed her onto their screens.

One gushed: “Nice to see Lorraine Kelly being normal at home instead of her bubbly TV celeb persona…”

Another added: “There are so many of you that don’t like the idea of @Lorraine being on #celebritygogglebox but it’s got you all talking about her!”

Lorraine’s tax battle

Several Celebrity Gogglebox fans were quick to reference Lorraine’s 2019 battle with HMRC.

The star faced a bill made up of almost £900,000 in income tax and over £300,000 in national insurance contributions from 2016.

But Lorraine escaped the £1.2 million bill after the judge ruled in her favour, declaring she was a ‘self-employed star’.

Lorraine battled HMRC over a monster tax bill in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Judge Jennifer Dean ruled that Lorraine is ‘a persona of herself’, meaning she could be considered a theatrical artist.

One Gogglebox fan tweeted: “Lorraine Kelly being Lorraine Kelly or the person known as Lorraine Kelly?”

Another wrote: “Hang on, was this Lorraine Kelly or Lorraine Kelly playing Lorraine Kelly?”

A third said: “Anyone know if this is Lorraine Kelly or is it the artist that plays Lorraine Kelly?…”

‘You’re filthy!’

Hours before Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off, Lorraine took to Twitter herself and told her 643,000 followers: “It’s finally arrived, tonight we join the @C4gogglebox family!”

Lorraine also shared a clip taken from the show, where Rosie said: “What is going on with these tight trousers and tops on boys?

It’s finally arrived, tonight we join the @C4Gogglebox family! Here’s a sneak peek… I was very worried about what Rosie was going to say😂! Tune in to #CelebrityGogglebox at 9pm on @Channel4 📺 pic.twitter.com/4D0Hmt0Iwl — Lorraine (@reallorraine) June 4, 2021

“Even those trousers, you can see his ankle.”

In the footage, Lorraine bursts out laughing and says: “His ankle?! I thought you were going to say something else!”

Rosie told her: “You’re filthy Mother, you’re filthy.”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues next Friday at 9pm on C4.

