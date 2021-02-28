Lorraine Kelly revealed she thought her dad would die as she opened up about his health battle.

The ITV star, 61, has revealed that after her dad, John, fell ill she was left terrified that he may have cancer.

As COVID began to grip the nation, Lorraine was secretly struggling to cope with her father’s health issues.

She said that at one point, she thought it might be the end. However, thankfully everything turned out alright despite her concerns.

Lorraine’s father has been battling ill health (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly reveals secret health battle dad has gone through

She told The Sunday People: “We went through a few very tough months thinking we were going to lose him. It was just awful – but he was amazing, he rallied.

“This time last year he was in hospital and got out just before COVID started. He basically has heart failure.

“He also had a really bad scare and they thought he had lung cancer but it was just a massive, massive infection.”

COVID has meant that Lorraine Kelly has been unable to see both her parents in person, especially as they’re at an age that puts them at such high risk.

As a result, she’s still living in London while they’re all the way up in Scotland.

Lorraine added that she hasn’t seen them since July last year.

Speaking further, she said her parents “don’t want to tell you there’s anything wrong” and so make out that they are fine.

With restrictions looking to be lifted by the summer, Lorraine revealed she has some plans to look forward to.

Her mum is due to turn 80 in September, and the presenter hopes to whisk the family away to see her brother in Singapore.

The ITV star hasn’t seen her parents since July (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine slams COVID rule breakers

Lorraine’s made sure to be sticking to lockdown rules over the last year.

And she’s been very outspoken about those who haven’t.

During an appearance on The Last Leg, she recently said: “To all of us that sacrificed so much this year – I wish you a very merry Christmas and prosperous 2021.

“Unless of course, you are a celebrity who broke the rules of lockdown, in that case, you can go [bleep] yourself!”

