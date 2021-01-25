Lorraine tells off ‘naughty’ Piers Morgan as he makes cheeky comment about her ‘boobs and bum’

Lorraine Kelly was left red-faced after Piers Morgan made a cheeky comment about her recent weight gain.

The 61-year-old presenter was joined by her fellow ITV star today (January 25), as the two discussed Joe Biden’s new role as President of the United States.

However, talk soon turned to their changing figures over lockdown.

Lorraine Kelly was left giggling over Piers Morgan earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine Kelly and Piers Morgan say?

Introducing the Good Morning Britain star, Lorraine said: “Piers Morgan is right here – it’s very good to see you.”

Piers replied: “We were just talking about lockdown weight issues, and you painted a picture of yourself which actually I found quite appealing.”

I always put weight on in my boobs and my bum

The controversial host then prompted Lorraine to share their conversation with viewers.

Furthermore, she explained: “Ok, I will because you’re very naughty. I just said I always put weight on in my boobs and my bum!”

Piers made a cheeky comment about his ITV co-star (Credit: ITV)

Piers, 55, cheekily replied: “And I said what are the negatives?”

However, the star went on to admit that she couldn’t get anything fastened.

Lorraine opens up on her weight gain

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Lorraine opened up on her recent weight gain.

She told Hello!: “I’ve been comfort eating during the pandemic and trying to find solace in jumbo-sized bars of fruit and nut chocolate.

Lorraine admitted the weight had gone to her ‘boobs and bum’ (Credit: ITV)

“As a result, I have gone up a dress size, but I will try hard to substitute the sweets and crisps for fruit.

“But there’s no way I’m going to deny myself food or go on a silly faddy diet.”

As well as taking part in Dry January, Lorraine explained she’s also joining online fitness classes.

The star has always been open about her weight, having previously gone from a size 14 to a size 10.

Does Piers want to lose weight?

In addition, Piers recently discussed his weight on Gabby Logan’s podcast The Mid Point.

During the interview, he talked about his own brush with obesity and how he’s intending on changing his eating habits.

Furthermore, he said: “Susanna [Reid] and I, we’ve never been heavier.

“I’m about 16 stone, 6ft 1in and hovering on that body mass index (BMI) classed as obesity.”

