Lorraine in tears as show airs tribute to thank her

Lorraine Kelly was in tears on her morning show today after they paid tribute to her hard work over the last few months.

The presenter has continued to work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, switching studios to the GMB desk and interviewing people via video link.

She's been back on the Lorraine sofa this week for her final episodes before taking a summer break.

Friday was Lorraine's last show before her holiday (Credit: ITV)

This morning (Friday, July 17) fashion expert Mark Hayes joined her. He took the opportunity at the end of the show to surprise her with a video montage of her highlights throughout the crisis and thank her for all her hard work.

Lorraine was thanking Dr Hilary for all his advice during the pandemic when Mark also stepped in to praise her.

They then played a series of moments from the last four months, including her interviewing NHS heroes, and celebs such as Craig David and Sherrie Hewson.

Lorraine was emotional as she watched all the clips packaged together. But it was talking to Mark that really set her off as she grabbed a tissue.

Lorraine mopped at her eyes on her show today (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She talked about not being able to see family or hug anyone as she dabbed at her eyes.

She then turned to Dr Hilary and said he should be given a knighthood for all he's done during the pandemic.

Dr Hilary is also going on a break (Credit: ITV)

She's been an absolute shining star throughout this awful time.

What did Lorraine viewers say?

Viewers at home weren't necessarily in support of all the praise for the presenter.

Some felt it was a bit over the top given she's not leaving for good.

Why were they all acting if it was the last airing of #Lorraine ? Or, it is? 👍 — Silly (@SillyFizzy) July 17, 2020

#Lorraine what an absolute load of C*** the last five minutes of the show, a lovefest Lorraine is going on holiday horray, you would think she had cured corvid the way they were acting, what we found out was celebraties love to have their egos stroked and she does it in spades — Alf Bibby (@alfbibby) July 17, 2020

I like #Lorraine but that tribute was a bit cringe 😑 she's only going on holiday 🙄 — Lucy 🎾🙅‍♀️👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 (@lucyabeavis) July 17, 2020

Although some wished her a lovely holiday and called her a "ray of sunshine".

Oh my goodness @reallorraine started me off now!!! I just want to hug her! She’s been an absolute shining star throughout this awful time and I’ll miss her dearly! Enjoy your time off! #lorraine #doctorhillstobeknighted @DrHilaryJones — Gemma Cresswell (@Gemsta) July 17, 2020

Oh #Lorraine 😭❤️ Enjoy your break. We’ve loved watching you, Dr Hilary & Mark every morning these last 4 months. You’ve started our days off with a smile. @lorraine @reallorraine — Jessi ☕️🦩 (@jessiloumilton) July 17, 2020

Who will replace Lorraine during her summer break?

Andi will sit in for Lorraine next week (Credit: ITV)

Yesterday it was announced competition host Andi Peters would stand-in for Lorraine for two weeks.

It's the first time a male host has helmed her show in almost a decade - Michael Ball was the last man to take on the job.

Andi said: "Lorraine's going to have a well-deserved break, God bless her, she's been on for months and months and months, so I'm hosting for two weeks alongside Christine [Lampard], who will be hosting for some of the weeks as well.

"I'm very excited."

Lorraine airs Monday to Friday at 9am on ITV.

